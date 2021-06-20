Around the NFL

This Week in NFL History (June 21 to June 27): HOF QB Bob Griese retires after 14 seasons

Published: Jun 20, 2021
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

June 21

-- The Broncos signed LB Bradley Chubb to a 4-year, $27.3M rookie contract with a team option in 2018

  • Chubb's 12.0 sacks as a rookie in 2018 broke the Broncos' rookie single-season sack record (11.5) set by teammate Von Miller in 2011

 -- Notable Birthdays: HOF Mike McCormack & Wade Phillips (74)

June 22

-- The Chiefs signed HC Andy Reid to a 5-year contract extension & fired GM John Dorsey in 2017

  • Dorsey was the Chiefs GM for 4 seasons (2013-2016) & was fired following the 2017 Free Agency & Draft windows
  • Chiefs have made the conference title game every season since 2018 & have appeared in the last 2 Super Bowls (won Super Bowl LIV)
  • Reid was signed to 6-year contract extension in 2020 through 2025
  • Chiefs Notable Transactions in John Dorsey Era (January 14, 2013-June 22, 2017)
  1. Selected QB Patrick Mahomes in 2017 NFL Draft after moving from 27th to 10th overall
  2. Draft picks: T Eric Fisher (2013), TE Travis Kelce (2013), DE Dee Ford (2014), CB Marcus Peters (2015), DT Chris Jones (2016), WR Tyreek Hill (2016)
  3. Acquired QB Alex Smith via trade with the 49ers

-- The Raiders signed QB Derek Carr to a 5-year, $125M contract extension in 2017 through 2022

  • Made 3 consecutive Pro Bowl appearances following the 2015-2017 seasons & helped lead the Raiders to a playoff appearance in 2016, their only appearance since losing Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002 season
  • Carr is the Raiders all-time leader in comp pct (64.4), pass yards (26,896), pass TD (170) & passer rating (92.1)

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Kurt Warner (50), HOF Champ Bailey (43) & LAR RB Cam Akers (22)

June 23

-- Notable Birthdays: C Shaun O'Hara (44), T Matt Light (43), HOF LaDainian Tomlinson (42) & WAS RB Antonio Gibson (23)

June 24

-- The American Professional Football Association changed its name to the National Football League in 1922

  • The league is entering its 102nd season in 2021

-- The Decatur Staleys who moved to Chicago the year prior, were re-named the Bears in 1922

  • Originally named after founder A.E. Staley of Staley Manufacturing Company

-- Notable Birthday: DEN LB Bradley Chubb (25)

June 25

-- HOF Bob Griese retired after 14 seasons (1967-1980) with the Dolphins in 1981

  • 2-time Super Bowl Champion, 8-time Pro Bowl selection & 2-time 1st-Team All-Pro

-- Notable Birthdays: CLE DC Joe Woods (51) & QB Matt Schaub (40)

June 26

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Shannon Sharpe (53), QB Chad Pennington (45) & QB Michael Vick (41)

June 27

-- HOF Ed Reed signed a 6-year, $40M contract extension with the Ravens in 2006

  • Made Pro Bowl and/or 1st-Team All-Pro in every season of contract from 2007-2012 (played on 5th-year option in 2006) & won Super Bowl XLVII to conclude 2012 season
  • 9-time Pro Bowl selection, 5-time 1st-Team All-Pro & 2004 AP Defensive Player of the Year in first 11 NFL seasons w/ Ravens from 2002-2012 (Played final season with HOU & NYJ in 2013)

 -- Notable Birthday: SEA LB Bobby Wagner (31)

