This Week in NFL History (June 14 to June 20): LaDainian Tomlinson retires, signs one-day contract with Chargers 

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
June 14
-- QB Vince Young officially retired after playing 6 seasons (5 with the Titans & 1 with the Eagles) in 2014 (last played in 2011)
- 31-19 as a starting QB, led Titans to 2007 playoffs as starter (L at SD in WC RD), 2-time Pro Bowl selection (following 2006 & 2009 seasons) & 2006 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- 3rd overall pick in 2006 Draft by the Titans
-- Notable Birthdays: CHI OC Bill Lazor (49) & BAL WR Sammy Watkins (28)
June 15
-- HOF Dan Marino signed a 2-year extension (final contract) with the Dolphins in 1999
- 5-6 W-L as starter, 55.3 comp pct (career-low), 2,448 pass yards, 12 pass TD, 17 INT & 67.4 passer rating (career-low) in final season of his career in 1999
- The Dolphins suffered the 2nd-biggest defeat (55 points) in NFL postseason history in Marino's final game in 62-7 loss at the Jaguars in 1999 AFC Divisional Round
-- Notable Birthday: LAR WR Cooper Kupp (28)
June 16
-- The Bears signed HOF Brian Urlacher (9th overall pick) to his 5-year rookie deal in 2000
- 2000 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (Led all rookies in tackles - 123)
- 8-time Pro Bowl selection, 4-time 1st-Team All-Pro, 2005 AP Defensive Player of the Year & 2000's All-Decade Team member in 13 seasons with the Bears (2000-2012)
-- Notable Birthday: MIN WR Justin Jefferson (22)
June 17
-- HOF LaDainian Tomlinson signed a 1-day contract with the Chargers & retired in 2012
- Played 9 seasons of his 11 NFL seasons with the Chargers (2001-2009)
- 2006 AP NFL MVP (Set NFL single-season records for rush TD (28) & scrimmage TD (31) in 2006), 5-time Pro Bowl selection & 3-time 1st-Team All-Pro with the Chargers
- 13,684 rush yards (7th-most in NFL history), 145 rush TD (2nd-most in NFL history), 18,456 scrimmage yards (6th-most in NFL history) & 162 scrimmage TD (3rd-most in NFL history)
-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Crazy Legs Hirsch , HOF Bobby Bell (81), HOF Dermontti Dawson (56), DT Albert Haynesworth (40), NYJ WR Jamison Crowder (28) & DAL WR Amari Cooper (27)
June 18
-- The Eagles signed DT Fletcher Cox (12th overall pick) to his rookie contract in 2012
- 6-time Pro Bowl selection, 2018 1st-Team All-Pro, Super Bowl LII Champion & 2010's All-Decade Team member in 9 seasons played with the Eagles
-- TE Dallas Clark retired in 2014
- Super Bowl XLI Champion, 2009 1st-Team All-Pro & 2010 Pro Bowl selection with Colts
- Played 11 NFL seasons with the Colts (2003-2011), Buccaneers (2012) & Ravens (2013)
-- Notable Birthdays: Romeo Crennel (74), HOF Bruce Smith (58), C Jeff Saturday (46), TE Antonio Gates (41) & LAC CB Chris Harris Jr. (32)
June 19
-- Philadelphia & Pittsburgh were granted permission to merge for one season in 1943
- The team was known as Phil-Pitt (called the Steagles by fans), split home games between the 2 cities & HOF Earle "Greasy" Neale of PHI & HOF Walt Kiesling of PIT were co-HCs
- The team went 5-4-1 & the merger automatically dissolved the last day of the season on December 5
-- The Panthers signed WR Steve Smith (74th overall pick in 3rd Rd) to his rookie contract in 2001
- Earned 2001 1st-Team All-Pro selection as a rookie returner (Co-led NFL with 2 kickoff return TD)
- 5-time Pro Bowl selection, 2-time 1st-Team All-Pro & 2005 AP Comeback Player of the Year (Co-led NFL with 103 rec w/ Larry Fitzgerald, led NFL with 1,563 rec yards & co-led NFL with 12 rec TD w/ HOF Marvin Harrison)
- 1 of 4 players in the SB era (HOF Lance Alworth in 1966, HOF Jerry Rice in 1990 GB Sterling Sharpe in 1992) to co-lead or lead in NFL in receptions, receiving yards & receiving TD in the same season (2005)
-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Leo Nomellini & IND CB Xavier Rhodes (31)
June 20
-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Len Dawson (86), RB Darren Sproles (38) & NYG DT Leonard Williams (27)