Around the NFL

This Week in NFL History (June 14 to June 20): LaDainian Tomlinson retires, signs one-day contract with Chargers 

Published: Jun 13, 2021 at 03:34 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

June 14

-- QB Vince Young officially retired after playing 6 seasons (5 with the Titans & 1 with the Eagles) in 2014 (last played in 2011)

  • 31-19 as a starting QB, led Titans to 2007 playoffs as starter (L at SD in WC RD), 2-time Pro Bowl selection (following 2006 & 2009 seasons) & 2006 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • 3rd overall pick in 2006 Draft by the Titans

-- Notable Birthdays: CHI OC Bill Lazor (49) & BAL WR Sammy Watkins (28)

June 15

-- HOF Dan Marino signed a 2-year extension (final contract) with the Dolphins in 1999

  • 5-6 W-L as starter, 55.3 comp pct (career-low), 2,448 pass yards, 12 pass TD, 17 INT & 67.4 passer rating (career-low) in final season of his career in 1999
  • The Dolphins suffered the 2nd-biggest defeat (55 points) in NFL postseason history in Marino's final game in 62-7 loss at the Jaguars in 1999 AFC Divisional Round

-- Notable Birthday: LAR WR Cooper Kupp (28)

June 16

-- The Bears signed HOF Brian Urlacher (9th overall pick) to his 5-year rookie deal in 2000

  • 2000 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (Led all rookies in tackles - 123)
  • 8-time Pro Bowl selection, 4-time 1st-Team All-Pro, 2005 AP Defensive Player of the Year & 2000's All-Decade Team member in 13 seasons with the Bears (2000-2012)

-- Notable Birthday: MIN WR Justin Jefferson (22)

June 17

-- HOF LaDainian Tomlinson signed a 1-day contract with the Chargers & retired in 2012

  • Played 9 seasons of his 11 NFL seasons with the Chargers (2001-2009)
  • 2006 AP NFL MVP (Set NFL single-season records for rush TD (28) & scrimmage TD (31) in 2006), 5-time Pro Bowl selection & 3-time 1st-Team All-Pro with the Chargers
  • 13,684 rush yards (7th-most in NFL history), 145 rush TD (2nd-most in NFL history), 18,456 scrimmage yards (6th-most in NFL history) & 162 scrimmage TD (3rd-most in NFL history)

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Crazy Legs Hirsch , HOF Bobby Bell (81), HOF Dermontti Dawson (56), DT Albert Haynesworth (40), NYJ WR Jamison Crowder (28) & DAL WR Amari Cooper (27)

June 18

-- The Eagles signed DT Fletcher Cox (12th overall pick) to his rookie contract in 2012

  • 6-time Pro Bowl selection, 2018 1st-Team All-Pro, Super Bowl LII Champion & 2010's All-Decade Team member in 9 seasons played with the Eagles

-- TE Dallas Clark retired in 2014

  • Super Bowl XLI Champion, 2009 1st-Team All-Pro & 2010 Pro Bowl selection with Colts
  • Played 11 NFL seasons with the Colts (2003-2011), Buccaneers (2012) & Ravens (2013)

-- Notable Birthdays: Romeo Crennel (74), HOF Bruce Smith (58), C Jeff Saturday (46), TE Antonio Gates (41) & LAC CB Chris Harris Jr. (32)

June 19

-- Philadelphia & Pittsburgh were granted permission to merge for one season in 1943

  • The team was known as Phil-Pitt (called the Steagles by fans), split home games between the 2 cities & HOF Earle "Greasy" Neale of PHI & HOF Walt Kiesling of PIT were co-HCs
  • The team went 5-4-1 & the merger automatically dissolved the last day of the season on December 5

-- The Panthers signed WR Steve Smith (74th overall pick in 3rd Rd) to his rookie contract in 2001

  • Earned 2001 1st-Team All-Pro selection as a rookie returner (Co-led NFL with 2 kickoff return TD)
  • 5-time Pro Bowl selection, 2-time 1st-Team All-Pro & 2005 AP Comeback Player of the Year (Co-led NFL with 103 rec w/ ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿, led NFL with 1,563 rec yards & co-led NFL with 12 rec TD w/ HOF ﻿Marvin Harrison﻿)
  • 1 of 4 players in the SB era (HOF ﻿Lance Alworth﻿ in 1966, HOF ﻿Jerry Rice﻿ in 1990 GB ﻿Sterling Sharpe﻿ in 1992) to co-lead or lead in NFL in receptions, receiving yards & receiving TD in the same season (2005)

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF ﻿Leo Nomellini﻿ & IND CB ﻿Xavier Rhodes﻿ (31)

June 20

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF ﻿Len Dawson﻿ (86), RB ﻿Darren Sproles﻿ (38) & NYG DT ﻿Leonard Williams﻿ (27)

Related Content

news

Dolphins, Jerome Baker agree to three-year, $39 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins are signing LB Jerome Baker to a three-year, $39 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.
news

Cowboys QB Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

After posting career-low numbers last season, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is working hard to return to form this offseason according to QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'd retire first'

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ didn't play in the Chiefs' final two playoff games, this after maintaining a modest role upon his midseason arrival. Don't expect him to suit up for Kansas City in the future, either. The free-agent RB said he'd retire before playing for Andy Reid again.
news

Travis Kelce: 'The Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck'

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is admittedly biased when it comes to Cleveland. It's where he's from and home to the teams he rooted for growing up. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end is still intimately familiar with the Browns, though, and he believes they are a real challenger to K.C. for AFC supremacy.
news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW