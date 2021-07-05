Around the NFL

This Week in NFL History (July 5 to July 11): HOF WR Michael Irvin retires after 12 seasons

Published: Jul 05, 2021 at 07:00 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

July 5

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF James Lofton (65), LV DC Gus Bradley (55), GB DC Joe Barry (51), & PIT WR Diontae Johnson (25)

July 6

-- Notable Birthdays: CB Nnamdi Asomugha (40) & RB Brandon Jacobs (39)

July 7

-- The Falcons acquired HOF Eric Dickerson from the Raiders in exchange for a conditional 1994 6th-Rd pick in 1993

  • 26 carries & 91 rush yards in 4 games with the Falcons in 1993 (final season at age 33 of Dickerson's 11-season HOF career)
  • 3rd trade of Dickerson's career (would be traded one more time in career, making him the most traded player since at least 1980)

-- Notable Birthday: PIT WR Chase Claypool (23)

July 8

-- HOF George Halas & George Marshall pushed through a proposal that divided the NFL into two divisions with the winner to meet in an annual championship game in 1933

  • Eventually evolved to an "AFL-NFL World Championship" after AFL-NFL agreement in 1966 (Officially named Super Bowl after the merger in 1970)

-- The Steelers franchise is founded by Arthur Joseph Rooney & called the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1933

  • The team was known as the Pirates until 1940
  • 6 Super Bowl wins are T-most among NFL teams with the Patriots

-- Notable Birthday: HOF Jack Lambert (69)

July 9

-- The NFL awarded George Preston Marshall, Vincent Bendix, Jay O'Brien & M. Dorland Doyle a franchise for Boston in 1932

  • Moved to Washington prior to 1937 season
  • 610-612-28 W-L-T in 89 seasons (5th-most wins in NFL history behind Bears, Packers, Giants & Steelers)

-- Notable Birthdays: O.J. Simpson (74) & QB Trent Green (51)

July 10

-- The Chiefs promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to GM in 2017

  • The Chiefs have made at least the conference title game every season since 2018 & have appeared in the last 2 Super Bowls (won Super Bowl LIV)
  • Both Andy Reid & Brett Veach were signed to 6-year contract extensions in 2020
  • Notable Chiefs Transactions since July 10, 2017: Traded QB Alex Smith to WAS in 2018 (made Patrick Mahomes starter in Year 2); Signed S Tyrann Mathieu to a 3-year, $42M deal in 2019; Extended QB Patrick Mahomes (10 years, $450M), TE Travis Kelce (4 years, $57.3M) & DT Chris Jones (4 years, $80M) in 2020; Signed G Joe Thuney to a 5-year, $80M deal & traded for T Orlando Brown in 2021

-- Notable Birthdays: Roger Craig (61), TB WR Antonio Brown (33) & NO DE Cameron Jordan (32)

July 11

-- HOF Michael Irvin retired in 2000

  • 3-time Super Bowl Champion, 5-time Pro Bowl selection, 1991 1st-Team All-Pro (led NFL with 1,523 rec yards) & 1990's All-Decade Team after 12 seasons (1988-1999) with the Cowboys
  • Retired as Cowboys all-time leader in receptions (750, now 2nd behind Jason Witten) & receiving yards (11,904, now 2nd behind Jason Witten)

-- LB Mike Vrabel retired in 2011

  • 3-time Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots, 2007 1st-Team All-Pro & 2008 Pro Bowl selection in 14 seasons with the Steelers (1997-2000), Patriots (2001-2008) & Chiefs (2009-2010)

-- Notable Birthdays: WR Andre Johnson (40), MIN CB Patrick Peterson (31) & LAC DE Joey Bosa (26)

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using offseason to 'work on my mental health'

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot to think about since he last took the field. In advance of a return to action -- he's competing in a Tuesday charity golf exhibition that includes Tom Brady -- the Packers' star QB talked at length about another important initiative of his this offseason: mental health.
news

2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. It's a four-year, $36.8 million deal with a $24.1 million signing bonus, Pelissero reported. 
news

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter ready to 'contribute in a big way'

Drafted later than he expected, North Carolina running back Michael Carter was nonetheless excited when he was taken because he feels he's a perfect fit for the New York Jets. 
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy makes no mention of Aaron Rodgers in latest column

A month after penning his belief that Aaron Rodgers' situation with the club had divided the fan base, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly submission on the team website and did not mention the disgruntled quarterback at all. 
news

Tight end Delanie Walker believes 'ankle will hold up,' opportunity will come in training camp

Though confident he'll find a squad when training camp kicks off, Delanie Walker believes potential suitors are likely apprehensive about signing him due to lingering questions about his ankle, which resulted in him finishing the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tennessee Titans on injured reserve. 
news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
news

Jamaal Williams embraces 'new beginning' in Detroit alongside D'Andre Swift

Entering his first season with the Lions, running back Jamaal Williams is embracing a 'new beginning' with a franchise that is also seeking a fresh start. 
news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW