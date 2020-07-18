Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 03:17 PM

This Week in NFL History: July 20 - July 26; Sweetness would've been 66

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

July 22

Notable Birthday: Hall of Famer Tim Brown (54)

July 23

In 1976, the Steelers defeated the College All-Stars in a storm-shortened Chicago Charities College All-Star Game, the last of the series.

  • According to ProFootballTalk, the game was played from 1934 until 1976, with the exception of 1974, when it was canceled by an NFL players' strike.

July 25

The Cowboys announced that their stadium name would change from Cowboys Stadium to AT&T Stadium in 2013.

  • The $1.2 billion stadium was built in 2009; the details of the deal are still unknown.

Happy birthday to late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton

  • Nine-time Pro Bowl selection, 5-time first-team All-Pro
  • 1977 NFL MVP (rushed for league-leading 1,852 yards & 16 total TD)
  • Super Bowl XX champion
  • 1977 Walter Payton Man of the Year (award was renamed in honor of Payton in 1999)
  • 1985 Bert Bell Award winner
  • Second-most career rush yards in NFL history (16,726)
  • Played for the Bears (1975-1987)

Notable Birthday: Doug Marrone (56)

July 26

In 2012, the league announced NFL Total Wellness, a comprehensive health program that provides current and former players with physical and mental health resources.

  • The mission of NFL Total Wellness is to enhance the overall well-being of the NFL community in the areas of physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial health.

Notable Birthday: HOF Bob Lilly (81)

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive end Dee Ford (55) celebrate during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Can Nick Bosa-led 49ers' first-round front thrive once more?

DeForest Buckner is gone, but Javon Kinlaw is in as the Niners are poised for more success with a quintet of first-rounders leading the way up front. 
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Seahawks defense needs to change downward trend

Last season was the worst for the Seattle defense statistically in the Pete Carroll era. Will the Bobby Wagner-led bunch improve in 2020?
NFL world mourns passing of civil rights icon John Lewis
news

NFL world mourns passing of civil rights icon John Lewis

As the world mourns the death of John Lewis, so too did many in the NFL.  
Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC
news

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC

With two superstars leading the way, new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will look to succeed despite myriad free-agent losses.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL