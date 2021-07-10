Around the NFL

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Published: Jul 10, 2021 at 02:53 PM
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

July 12

-- The Saints signed QB Drew Brees to a 5-year, $100M contract to avoid Brees playing on the franchise tag in 2012

  • Led the NFL in comp pct (71.2), pass yards (5,476, then-NFL record) & pass TD (46) in 2011
  • Led the NFL in pass yards in 4 of 5 seasons of the extension (every season except 2013) & earned a Pro Bowl selection in every season of extension except for 2015

-- The Browns selected WR Josh Gordon 1st overall in the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft

  • Led the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) despite playing 14 games in 2013 (2nd career season); earned a Pro Bowl & 1st-Team All-Pro selection
  • Played 41 games across 5 seasons played with the Browns (2012-2014 & 2017-2018)
  • Reportedly applied for reinstatement this offseason

-- Notable Birthdays: FA RB LeSean McCoy (33), DAL OC Kellen Moore (32), ARI C Rodney Hudson (32) & SEA G Gabe Jackson (30)

July 13

-- Robert Irsay purchased the Los Angeles Rams & transferred ownership of the club to Carroll Rosenbloom in exchange for the Baltimore Colts in 1972

  • The team remained in Baltimore for 12 more seasons (1972-1983, 3 playoff appearances) before Irsay moved the team to Indianapolis in 1984
  • Jim Irsay (Robert's son) became owner & CEO upon Robert's death in 1997

-- Notable Birthday: JAX DE Josh Allen (24)

July 14

-- The Packers re-signed QB Brett Favre to a 5-year, $19M contract in 1994

  • Led the Packers to 2 Super Bowl appearances (1996-1997), won Super Bowl XXXI to conclude 1996 season
  • Became the only player in NFL history to win 3 straight MVPs (1995-1997, led NFL in pass TD each season) over the course of the contract
  • -- The Chiefs re-signed DT Chris Jones to a 4-year, $80M contract in 2020
  • Jones' 40.5 sacks since entering the NFL in 2016 are the 2nd-most among DTs behind only Aaron Donald's 65.5
  • Jones' 28 QB hits in 2020 were T-4th most in the NFL (earned Pro Bowl selection)

-- Notable Birthday: CB Darrelle Revis (36)

July 15

-- The Broncos re-signed LB Von Miller to a 6-year, $114.5M contract in 2016

  • Super Bowl 50 MVP & 2015 1st-Team All-Pro in 2015
  • 2016 1st-Team All-Pro & 4 Pro Bowl selections in first 4 seasons of deal
  • Missed entire 2020 season with an ankle injury & is entering final season of contract in 2021

-- The Titans re-signed RB Derrick Henry to a 4-year, $50M contract extension in 2020

  • Has led NFL in rush att, rush yards & rush TD (co-led in rush TD in 2019) in each of the last 2 seasons
  • Henry's 2,027 rush yards in 2020 (1st year of deal) were the 5th-most in a single-season & the 8th occurrence of 2,000+ rush yards in a single-season in NFL history

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Alex Karras, HOF John Stallworth (69) & DB Carnell Lake (54)

July 16
-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Jimmy Johnson (78), HOF Ron Yary (75), HOF Barry Sanders (53) & DET DC Aaron Glenn (49)

July 17

-- HOF Art Monk retired after playing 16 NFL seasons in 1997

  • 3-time Super Bowl Champion (with WAS), 3-time Pro Bowl selection, 1984 1st-Team All-Pro (led NFL with 106 receptions) & member of 1980's All-Decade Team
  • Most receptions (888) & receiving yards (12,026) in Washington Football Team history (Monk's 65 receiving TD with WAS are 2nd-most behind Charley Taylor)

July 18

-- HOF Tim Brown retired after playing 17 NFL seasons in 2005

  • 9-time Pro Bowl selection & member of 1990's All-Decade Team
  • Most receptions (1,070), receiving yards (14,734) & receiving TD (99) in Raiders history
  • 1,094 career receptions (7th-most in NFL history), 14,934 career receiving yards (7th-most in NFL history) & 100 career receiving TD (T-9th-most in NFL history)

-- Notable Birthdays: WR Deion Branch (42) & PIT LB Devin Bush (23)

