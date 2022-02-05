NFL Research

This Week in NFL History (Feb. 7- Feb. 13): Von Miller leads Broncos to win in Super Bowl 50

Published: Feb 04, 2022 at 09:40 PM
Notable events

  • Monday -- Super Bowl MVP Von Miller leads Broncos to win in Super Bowl 50 to conclude the 2015 season & Peyton Manning's career 

         -- The Saints won their first & only Super Bowl in franchise history in Super Bowl XLIV

-- Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV to record his 7th Super Bowl title

  • Tuesday -- The 49ers re-signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a 5-year, $137.5M contract extension in 2018
  • Thursday -- The Falcons traded QB Brett Favre to the Packers for the 17th overall pick in the NFL Draft in 1992
  • Saturday -- The Cleveland Rams were granted an NFL franchise in 1937

Feb. 7

  • Super Bowl MVP Von Miller leads Broncos to 24-10 win vs the Panthers in Super Bowl 50 to conclude the 2015 season & Peyton Manning's career 

-- Miller: 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks & 2 forced fumbles (Only player with 2+ sacks & 2+ forced fumbles in the Super Bowl since fumbles were tracked in 2000)

-- Manning: 141 pass yards, 1 INT & 56.6 passer rating (1 of 3 players in NFL history with 2+ NFL titles & 3+ NFL MVPS; also Tom Brady & Johnny Unitas)

  • The Saints won their first and only Super Bowl in franchise history in their 31-17 win vs the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in 2010

-- NO QB Drew Brees (Super Bowl MVP): 32-39, 288 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 114.5 passer rating

-- Trailing 10-6 at halftime, Saints recovered onside kick to begin 2nd half

-- NO CB Tracy Porter's 74-yard INT return TD with 3:12 remaining extended the Saints lead to 14 (1 of 4 INT return TD in Super Bowl history of 70+ yards)

  • Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV over the Chiefs

-- Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9

-- Brady won his 7th and final Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers

-- Brady won his 5th Super Bowl MVP (most all-time): 21-29, 201 pass yds, 3 pass TD

 Notable Birthdays: HOF Robert Brazile (69) and DET QB Matthew Stafford (34)

Feb. 8

  • The Eagles made University of Chicago RB and Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger the first player ever selected in the NFL Draft in 1936.

-- Eagles traded his right to the Bears, but Berwanger never played professional football

-- First player to actually sign was Boston's No. 2 overall pick (Riley Smith of Alabama)

  • The 49ers re-signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a 5-year, $137.5M contract extension in 2018 (signed through 2022 season)

-- Appeared in Super Bowl LIV

-- 37-16 record as starter for SF including playoffs (.698)

Notable Birthdays: ATL WR Julio Jones (33) and LAR P Johnny Hekker (32)

Feb. 9

  • The NFL approves relocation of the Browns to Baltimore in 1996

-- Owner Art Modell received approval to move his franchise to Baltimore & rename it (Ravens)

-- According to an NFL agreement, the city of Cleveland retain the Browns' heritage & records, including the name, logo, colors, history, playing records, trophies & memorabilia

Notable Birthdays: WR Vince Papale (76), QB Danny White (70), WR Jimmy Smith (53), NYG RB Saquon Barkley (25) and GB CB Jaire Alexander

Feb. 10

  • The Falcons traded QB Brett Favre to the Packers for the 17th overall pick in the NFL Draft in 1992

-- Falcons ended up subsequently trading the 17th overall pick and a 5th round pick to DAL for a 1st round pick (Tony Smith) & a 4th round pick (Frankie Smith)

-- T. Smith: 329 career rush yards (all in rookie season)

-- F. Smith: Waived by Falcons before his rookie season started

-- Favre in 2 games played as a rookie with ATL in 1991: 0-4, 2 INT, sacked once & 0.0 passer rating

-- Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016

-- Super Bowl XXXI Champion with Packers

-- 3-time NFL MVP, coming in 3 consecutive seasons (1995-1997), only player to win MVP in 3 consecutive seasons

  • The AFL approved the Chargers' move to San Diego from Los Angeles in 1961

-- Chargers went 416-427-11 in 56 seasons in San Diego before moving back to LA prior to the 2017 season

-- Won 1963 AFL Championship & lost 49-26 vs the 49ers in their only Super Bowl app (SB XXIX)

Notable Birthdays: FB Daryl Johnston (56), HOF Ty Law (48)

Feb. 11

  • The Jets hired HOF Bill Parcells as their head coach in 1997

-- 29-19 W-L in 3 seasons from 1997-1999 as NYJ HC (T-5th-highest win pct in NFL)

-- Reached 1998 AFC Championship Game before losing to eventual Super Bowl Champion Broncos 23-10

Notable Birthdays: LV RB Josh Jacobs (24) and NE RB Damien Harris

Feb. 12

  • The Cleveland Rams were granted an NFL franchise in 1937

-- Previously of the AFL, the Rams went 34-50-2 in 9 seasons from 1937-1945 in Cleveland before moving to Los Angeles prior to the 1946 season

-- In final Cleveland season in 1945, the Rams went 9-1 & won the NFL Championship (HOF QB Bob Waterfield won the Joe F. Carr Trophy in 1945, which recognized the MVP)

Notable Birthdays: RB DeMarco Murray (34) and QB Robert Griffin III (32)

Feb. 13

  • Owner George Marshall relocated his Boston franchise to Washington D.C. in 1937

-- 24-28-5 W-L in 5 seasons from 1932-1936 (lost NFL Championship vs Packers in final Boston season in 1936)

-- Went 8-3 & won NFL Championship vs Bears 28-21 in 1st season in Washington in 1937

Notable Birthdays: HOF Randy Moss (45) and CB Aqib Talib (36)

