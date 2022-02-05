This Week in NFL History (Feb. 7- Feb. 13): Von Miller leads Broncos to win in Super Bowl 50

Notable events
Feb. 7
- Super Bowl MVP Von Miller leads Broncos to 24-10 win vs the Panthers in Super Bowl 50 to conclude the 2015 season & Peyton Manning's career
-- Miller: 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks & 2 forced fumbles (Only player with 2+ sacks & 2+ forced fumbles in the Super Bowl since fumbles were tracked in 2000)
-- Manning: 141 pass yards, 1 INT & 56.6 passer rating (1 of 3 players in NFL history with 2+ NFL titles & 3+ NFL MVPS; also Tom Brady & Johnny Unitas)
- The Saints won their first and only Super Bowl in franchise history in their 31-17 win vs the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in 2010
-- NO QB Drew Brees (Super Bowl MVP): 32-39, 288 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 114.5 passer rating
-- Trailing 10-6 at halftime, Saints recovered onside kick to begin 2nd half
-- NO CB Tracy Porter's 74-yard INT return TD with 3:12 remaining extended the Saints lead to 14 (1 of 4 INT return TD in Super Bowl history of 70+ yards)
- Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV over the Chiefs
-- Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9
-- Brady won his 7th and final Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers
-- Brady won his 5th Super Bowl MVP (most all-time): 21-29, 201 pass yds, 3 pass TD
Notable Birthdays: HOF Robert Brazile (69) and DET QB Matthew Stafford (34)
Feb. 8
- The Eagles made University of Chicago RB and Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger the first player ever selected in the NFL Draft in 1936.
-- Eagles traded his right to the Bears, but Berwanger never played professional football
-- First player to actually sign was Boston's No. 2 overall pick (Riley Smith of Alabama)
- The 49ers re-signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a 5-year, $137.5M contract extension in 2018 (signed through 2022 season)
-- Appeared in Super Bowl LIV
-- 37-16 record as starter for SF including playoffs (.698)
Notable Birthdays: ATL WR Julio Jones (33) and LAR P Johnny Hekker (32)
Feb. 9
- The NFL approves relocation of the Browns to Baltimore in 1996
-- Owner Art Modell received approval to move his franchise to Baltimore & rename it (Ravens)
-- According to an NFL agreement, the city of Cleveland retain the Browns' heritage & records, including the name, logo, colors, history, playing records, trophies & memorabilia
Notable Birthdays: WR Vince Papale (76), QB Danny White (70), WR Jimmy Smith (53), NYG RB Saquon Barkley (25) and GB CB Jaire Alexander
Feb. 10
- The Falcons traded QB Brett Favre to the Packers for the 17th overall pick in the NFL Draft in 1992
-- Falcons ended up subsequently trading the 17th overall pick and a 5th round pick to DAL for a 1st round pick (Tony Smith) & a 4th round pick (Frankie Smith)
-- T. Smith: 329 career rush yards (all in rookie season)
-- F. Smith: Waived by Falcons before his rookie season started
-- Favre in 2 games played as a rookie with ATL in 1991: 0-4, 2 INT, sacked once & 0.0 passer rating
-- Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016
-- Super Bowl XXXI Champion with Packers
-- 3-time NFL MVP, coming in 3 consecutive seasons (1995-1997), only player to win MVP in 3 consecutive seasons
- The AFL approved the Chargers' move to San Diego from Los Angeles in 1961
-- Chargers went 416-427-11 in 56 seasons in San Diego before moving back to LA prior to the 2017 season
-- Won 1963 AFL Championship & lost 49-26 vs the 49ers in their only Super Bowl app (SB XXIX)
Notable Birthdays: FB Daryl Johnston (56), HOF Ty Law (48)
Feb. 11
- The Jets hired HOF Bill Parcells as their head coach in 1997
-- 29-19 W-L in 3 seasons from 1997-1999 as NYJ HC (T-5th-highest win pct in NFL)
-- Reached 1998 AFC Championship Game before losing to eventual Super Bowl Champion Broncos 23-10
Notable Birthdays: LV RB Josh Jacobs (24) and NE RB Damien Harris
Feb. 12
- The Cleveland Rams were granted an NFL franchise in 1937
-- Previously of the AFL, the Rams went 34-50-2 in 9 seasons from 1937-1945 in Cleveland before moving to Los Angeles prior to the 1946 season
-- In final Cleveland season in 1945, the Rams went 9-1 & won the NFL Championship (HOF QB Bob Waterfield won the Joe F. Carr Trophy in 1945, which recognized the MVP)
Notable Birthdays: RB DeMarco Murray (34) and QB Robert Griffin III (32)
Feb. 13
- Owner George Marshall relocated his Boston franchise to Washington D.C. in 1937
-- 24-28-5 W-L in 5 seasons from 1932-1936 (lost NFL Championship vs Packers in final Boston season in 1936)
-- Went 8-3 & won NFL Championship vs Bears 28-21 in 1st season in Washington in 1937
Notable Birthdays: HOF Randy Moss (45) and CB Aqib Talib (36)