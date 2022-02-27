This Week in NFL History (Feb. 28 - March 6): John Ross sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.22 40

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays. I have also attached another Research document, This Day in Combine History. Some of those notable events are mentioned below.
Feb. 28
- Kyler Murray measured 5'10 1/8" tall at the 2019 combine, becoming the shortest QB measured at the Combine since 2003
-- Murray was drafted 1st overall to the Arizona Cardinals
March 1
Notable birthdays: KC WR Tyreek Hill (28) & CIN WR Ja'Marr Chase (22)
March 2
- MISS WR DK Metcalf ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the 2019 combine (fastest by any player weighing 225+ pounds since 2003)
- PSU RB Saquon Barkley ran a faster 40-yard dash than Devin Hester (4.40 vs 4.43), and had a higher vertical than Julio Jones (41" vs 38.5") at the 2018 combine
-- Barkley went on to be drafted 2nd overall by the Giants
Notable birthdays: QB Ben Roethlisberger (40), MIA QB Tua Tagovailoa (24), RB Reggie Bush (37), K Sebastian Janikowski (44)
March 3
- The National and American Conferences were created in 1950
-- Replaced Eastern and Western Divisions
- UCF LB Shaquem Griffin puts up 20 bench press reps using a prosthetic hand at the 2018 combine
-- Drafted in the 5th round (141st overall) by the Seahawks
Notable birthdays: RB Herschel Walker (60) & NO WR Michael Thomas (29)
March 4
- WASH WR John Ross breaks NFL Combine record since 2003 with 4.22 40-yd dash at the 2017 combine
-- Drafted 9th overall by the Bengals in 2017 NFL Draft
- EWU WR Cooper Kupp ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at the 2017 combine (T-42nd among 51 WRs)
-- Kupp went on the be drafted 69th overall in the 2017 draft (7th WR selected)
Notable birthdays: Gil Brandt (90)
March 5
Notable birthdays: HOF Michael Irvin (56), HOF Mike Munchak (62), CHI QB Justin Fields (23)
March 6
- Jason Witten re-signed with Cowboys on a 1-year, $4.25 million deal in 2019
-- Returned to the Cowboys after retiring and becoming MNF color commentator for the 2018 season
-- 11-time Pro Bowl selection; 2-time First-Team All-Pro
-- Cowboys franchise leader in rec (1,215) & rec yds (12,977)
-- 2nd-most rec (1,228) & rec yds (13,046) among TE in NFL history
-- Played for the Cowboys at TE for 16 seasons (2003-2017 & 2019)
-- Went on to play final season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020
- HOF & NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner signs with the Arizona Cardinals in 2005
-- Played final 5 seasons of his career with ARI
-- Led Cardinals to Super Bowl XLIII in 2008 season (lost to PIT)
Notable birthdays: HOF Jimmy Conzleman, MIA HC Mike McDaniel (39)