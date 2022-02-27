NFL Research

This Week in NFL History (Feb. 28 - March 6): John Ross sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.22 40

Published: Feb 27, 2022 at 09:40 AM
Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays. I have also attached another Research document, This Day in Combine History. Some of those notable events are mentioned below.

Feb. 28

  • Kyler Murray measured 5'10 1/8" tall at the 2019 combine, becoming the shortest QB measured at the Combine since 2003

-- Murray was drafted 1st overall to the Arizona Cardinals

March 1

Notable birthdays: KC WR Tyreek Hill (28) & CIN WR Ja'Marr Chase (22)

March 2

  • MISS WR DK Metcalf ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the 2019 combine (fastest by any player weighing 225+ pounds since 2003)
  • PSU RB Saquon Barkley ran a faster 40-yard dash than Devin Hester (4.40 vs 4.43), and had a higher vertical than Julio Jones (41" vs 38.5") at the 2018 combine

-- Barkley went on to be drafted 2nd overall by the Giants

Notable birthdays: QB Ben Roethlisberger (40), MIA QB Tua Tagovailoa (24), RB Reggie Bush (37), K Sebastian Janikowski (44)

March 3

  • The National and American Conferences were created in 1950

-- Replaced Eastern and Western Divisions

  • UCF LB Shaquem Griffin puts up 20 bench press reps using a prosthetic hand at the 2018 combine

-- Drafted in the 5th round (141st overall) by the Seahawks

Notable birthdays: RB Herschel Walker (60) & NO WR Michael Thomas (29)

March 4

  • WASH WR John Ross breaks NFL Combine record since 2003 with 4.22 40-yd dash at the 2017 combine

-- Drafted 9th overall by the Bengals in 2017 NFL Draft

  • EWU WR Cooper Kupp ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at the 2017 combine (T-42nd among 51 WRs)

-- Kupp went on the be drafted 69th overall in the 2017 draft (7th WR selected)

Notable birthdays: Gil Brandt (90)

March 5

Notable birthdays: HOF Michael Irvin (56), HOF Mike Munchak (62), CHI QB Justin Fields (23)

March 6

  • Jason Witten re-signed with Cowboys on a 1-year, $4.25 million deal in 2019

-- Returned to the Cowboys after retiring and becoming MNF color commentator for the 2018 season

-- 11-time Pro Bowl selection; 2-time First-Team All-Pro

-- Cowboys franchise leader in rec (1,215) & rec yds (12,977)

-- 2nd-most rec (1,228) & rec yds (13,046) among TE in NFL history

-- Played for the Cowboys at TE for 16 seasons (2003-2017 & 2019)

-- Went on to play final season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020

  • HOF & NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner signs with the Arizona Cardinals in 2005

-- Played final 5 seasons of his career with ARI

-- Led Cardinals to Super Bowl XLIII in 2008 season (lost to PIT)

Notable birthdays: HOF Jimmy Conzleman, MIA HC Mike McDaniel (39)

