This Week in NFL History: April 5 to April 11; Troy Polamalu retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

April 5

-- The NFL adopted a jersey numbering system based on position in 1973

1-19 for QB & specialists, 20-49 for RBs & DBs, 50-59 for centers & LBs, 60-79 for DL & interior OL other than centers & 80-89 for WRs & TEs

Players who had been in the NFL in 1972 could continue to use old numbers

-- RB Leonard Fournette﻿, S Jamal Adams & CB Tre'Davious White participated at LSU's Pro Day in 2017

Fournette weighed in at 228 pounds, 12 pounds lighter than the NFL Scouting Combine & showcased his versatility by running routes and catching passes

Adams improved his 4.56 40-yard dash time at the Combine to 4.45 per NFL Media's Gil Brandt

Fournette (4th overall to JAX), Adams (6th overall to NYJ) & White (27th overall to BUF) all selected in the 1st Round of the 2017 NFL Draft

-- The color of officials' penalty flags was changed from white to bright gold in 1965

-- Notable Birthday: QB Marc Bulger (44)

April 6

-- Notable Birthdays: WR Sterling Sharpe (56) & NE CB Jalen Mills (27)

April 7

-- The NFL adopted new substitution rules, made wearing helmets mandatory & approved a 10-game schedule for all teams in 1943

Free substitution (Being able to bring the same player in & out of the game as much as the coach wants) was allowed

Substitution in football was previously like baseball or soccer in that once a player was subbed out, their day was done

April 8

-- Sarah Thomas became the first female to be assigned full-time to an NFL officiating crew in 2015

Became the 1st woman to officiate a Super Bowl in Super Bowl LV when she served as a down judge

-- Steve Bisciotti took over as the controlling owner of the Ravens, succeeding Art Modell who operated the franchise for 43 years in 2004

162-110 W-L (.596 win pct, 6th-best in NFL) since 2004

10 playoff appearances & Super Bowl XLVII Championship under Bisciotti

-- WR ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ improved his measurables at Penn State's Pro Day in 2014

Surpassed his 4.60 40-yd dash and 39" vertical jump NFL Scouting Combine numbers with a 4.47 40-yd dash and 42" vertical jump at Pro Day

Picked 61st overall (2nd Round) by Jaguars in 2014 NFL Draft

Signed franchise tag with Bears after a career-high 102 receptions in 2020 (6th-most in NFL)

April 9

-- WRs ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ & ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ had opposite performances at LSU's Pro Day in 2014

Beckham Jr. stood on his great Combine numbers, which included a 4.43 40-yard dash

Landry improved on his Combine 40-yard dash time (4.77, slowest among all WRs in 2014), running a 4.58; However, like the Combine, he again tested poorly in the broad jump (9' 3") and vertical jump (31")

Landry also dropped three to four passes during positional drills

Beckham was selected with the 12th overall pick by the Giants & Landry was 63rd overall (2nd-last pick of 2nd Round) by the Dolphins

Landry has the 3rd-most receptions (636) in the NFL since 2014 & Beckham won 2014 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the NFL with 108.8 rec YPG

-- HOF ﻿Troy Polamalu﻿ retired from football after 12 seasons with the Steelers in 2015

2-time Super Bowl Champion, 8-time Pro Bowl selection & 4-time 1st-Team All-Pro

2010 AP Defensive Player of the Year & member of 2000's All-Decade Team

2020 Hall of Fame Inductee

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF ﻿Curly Lambeau﻿

April 10

-- The Patriots re-signed WR ﻿Julian Edelman﻿ after his rookie deal expired in 2013

3-time Super Bowl Champion (Super Bowl LIII MVP)

Career: 620 receptions (2nd-most in NE history behind only ﻿Wes Welker﻿ 's 672), 6,822 receiving yards (4th-most in NE history behind ﻿Stanley Morgan﻿, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ & Welker)

Postseason career: 118 receptions & 1,442 receiving yards (both are 2nd-most in NFL history behind only HOF ﻿Jerry Rice﻿ 's 151 rec and 2,245 rec yds)

April 11

-- The Patriots re-signed RB Corey Dillon to a 2-year extension in 2005

Set the Patriots' single-season rush yards record (1,635) en route to a 24-21 Super Bowl XXXIX win vs the Eagles to conclude the 2004 season (Last team to repeat as Super Bowl Champions)