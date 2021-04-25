This Week in NFL History: April 26 to May 2; Seven HOFers selected in 1st Round of 1983 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

April 26

-- Seven HOFers were selected in the 1st Round of the 1983 NFL Draft

Colts: QB John Elway (#1; traded to Broncos 6 days later) – HOF Class of 2004

Rams: RB Eric Dickerson (#2) - HOF Class of 1999

Bears: T Jimbo Covert (#6) - HOF Class of 2020

Oilers: OL Bruce Matthews (#9) - HOF Class of 2007

Bills: QB Jim Kelly (#14) - HOF Class of 2002

Dolphins: QB Dan Marino (#27) - HOF Class of 2005

Washington: CB Darrell Green (#28) - HOF Class of 2008

-- Five QBs were selected in the 1st Round of the 2018 NFL Draft (T-2nd-most in NFL Draft history)

Only 1983 NFL Draft (6) has had more QBs go in the 1st Round

Browns selected QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ 1st overall: Set then-NFL rookie pass TD record (27)

Jets selected QB ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ 3rd overall: Traded to the Panthers on April 5, 2021

Bills selected QB ﻿Josh Allen﻿ 7th overall (traded up from 12th overall with TB): led 2020 Bills to 1st AFC Championship Game since 1993.

Cardinals selected QB ﻿Josh Rosen﻿ 10th overall (traded up from 15th overall with OAK): traded to the Dolphins after 1 season

Ravens selected QB ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ 32nd overall (traded 3 picks to PHI for pick): 2019 AP NFL MVP

-- The Steelers acquired the 16th overall pick (HOF S Troy Polamalu) from the Chiefs for the 27th overall pick (RB Larry Johnson) & 2 other draft picks (3rd Rd pick & 6th Rd pick) in the 2003 NFL Draft

Polamalu: 8-time Pro Bowl selection, 4-time First-Team All-Pro, 2010 AP Defensive Player of the Year & 2-time Super Bowl Champion all with PIT

Johnson: 2-time Pro Bowl selection & 2006 First-Team All-Pro

-- The Falcons selected QB ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ 3rd overall in the 2008 NFL Draft

2016 AP NFL MVP, 4-time Pro Bowl selection & 2016 First-Team All-Pro

-- The Colts selected QB Andrew Luck 1st overall in the 2012 NFL Draft

4-time Pro Bowl selection & 2018 AP Comeback Player of the Year in 6 seasons played

-- Notable Birthdays: DE ﻿Melvin Ingram﻿ III (32) & BUF WR ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ (32)

April 27

-- The Browns selected DE ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ 1st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft

2-time Pro Bowl selection & 2020 First-Team All-Pro

Signed 5-year, $125M contract extension (2nd-highest APY among DL/edge rushers behind only LAC Joey Bosa) prior to 2020 season

-- The Chiefs moved up 17 spots (27th overall to 10th overall) to select QB ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ by sending the 27th overall pick & 2 other picks (3rd Rd pick & 2018 1st Rd pick) to the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft

2018 AP NFL MVP (Led NFL with 50 pass TD)

Helped lead Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl appearances: Won Super Bowl LIV Champion (Super Bowl MVP) & lost Super Bowl LV

Signed 10-year, $450M contract extension (largest contract in NFL history) prior to 2020 season

-- Bills selected 2-time Pro Bowl selection & 2019 First-Team All-Pro CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ 27th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft

-- The Texans moved up 13 spots (25th overall to 12th overall) to select QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ by sending the 25th overall pick & a 2018 1st round pick to the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft

3-time Pro Bowl selection & 104.5 career passer rating (2nd-highest in NFL history behind Patrick Mahomes' 108.7 career rating)

-- The Browns selected S ﻿Jabrill Peppers﻿ 25th overall in 2017 (traded to NYG in trade for WR ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr.) & selected CB ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ 4th overall in 2018 (2019 Pro Bowl selection)

-- Canton, Ohio was chosen as the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1961

Site where the NFL was formed in 1920

-- Notable Birthdays: Former CB & HC Herm Edwards (67) & LAC WR ﻿Keenan Allen﻿ (29)

April 28

-- The Giants selected HOF LB Lawrence Taylor 2nd overall in the 1981 NFL Draft

2-time Super Bowl Champion (XXI & XXXV) & 1986 AP NFL MVP

3-time Defensive Player of the Year (1981, 1982 & 1986; T-most in NFL history with ARI J.J. Watt & LAR Aaron Donald)

-- The Lions selected HOF WR Calvin Johnson 2nd overall in the 2007 NFL Draft

Set NFL single-season record 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 (Only player in NFL history to reach 1,900+ receiving yards in a season)

-- The Vikings selected RB ﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ 7th overall in the 2007 NFL Draft

2012 AP NFL MVP & set NFL single-game rush yards record (296) as a rookie in Week 9, 2007 vs the Chargers

118 career rush TD (4th-most in NFL history) & 14,820 career rush yards (5th-most in NFL history)

-- The Panthers selected QB ﻿Cam Newton﻿ 1st overall in the 2011 NFL Draft

2015 AP NFL MVP & 2011 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

-- The Broncos selected LB Von Miller 2nd overall in the 2011 NFL Draft

Super Bowl 50 MVP, 8-time Pro Bowl selection (T-most among defensive players since 2010)

-- The Falcons moved up 20 spots (26th overall to 6th overall) to select WR ﻿Julio Jones﻿ after sending the 26th overall pick & 4 other picks (2nd Rd, 4th Rd, 2012 1st Rd & 2012 4th Rd) to the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft

7-time Pro Bowl selection, 2-time First-Team All-Pro & Member of the 2010's All-Decade Team

-- The Jets moved up 11 spots (25th to 14th) to select CB Darrelle Revis 14th overall by trading 3 picks (25th overall, 2nd Rd pick & 5th Rd pick) to the Panthers in the 2007 NFL Draft

7-time Pro Bowl selection, 4-time 1st-Team All-Pro & Super Bowl XLIX Champion (with Patriots)

-- The Cowboys selected RB ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ 4th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft

2-time NFL rushing yards leader (2016 & 2018)

-- Notable Birthdays: DAL DE ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ (29), QB ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ (29), ATL DT ﻿Grady Jarrett﻿ (28) & CLE CB Denzel Ward (24)

April 29

-- The NFL Draft was televised for the first time in 1980

The draft was broadcast on ESPN

-- The Patriots acquired HOF WR Randy Moss after trading a 4th Round pick to the Raiders in 2007

Caught an NFL single-season record 23 rec TD in 2007 as the Patriots completed the first 16-0 regular season before finishing the season 18-1 with a loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII

-- The Buccaneers selected RB Bo Jackson 1st overall in the 1986 NFL Draft

Refused to play for the Buccaneers & was drafted by the Raiders a year later

-- The Steelers moved up 7 spots (32nd to 25th) to select WR Santonio Holmes 25th overall by trading 3 picks (32nd overall, 3rd Rd pick & 4th Rd pick) to the Giants in the 2006 NFL Draft

Super Bowl XLIII MVP (9 rec, 131 rec yards & 1 rec TD; GW 6-yard rec TD with 35 seconds left to play)

Responsible for NFL Throwback's 4th-best catch in NFL history

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF George Allen, Former QB Jay Cutler (38)

April 30

-- The 49ers moved up 12 spots (28th to 16th) to select HOF WR Jerry Rice 16th overall by trading 3 picks (28th overall, 2nd Rd pick & 3rd Rd pick) to the Patriots in the 1985 NFL Draft

1,549 rec, 22,895 rec yards, 197 rec TD & 207 scrimmage TD (all most in NFL history)

-- The Bills selected HOF DE Bruce Smith 1st overall in the NFL Draft in 1985

200.0 career sacks (most in NFL history) & 2-time AP Defensive Player of the Year (1990 & 1996 – both with BUF)

-- The Vikings selected HOF DE Chris Doleman 4th overall in the NFL Draft in 1985

150.5 career sacks (5th-most in NFL history)

-- The Raiders signed HOF DB Rod Woodson to a 6-year, $8.5M contract in 2002

Co-led the NFL with 8 INT & earned First-Team All-Pro & Pro Bowl selection in age 37 season in 2002 (retired following 2nd season with OAK in 2003)

-- The championship of the 1920 season was awarded to the Akron Pros at the league meeting in 1921

The Pros went 8-0-3 with +144 point differential (155-7)

-- The transfer of the Oilers from Houston to Nashville for the 1997 season was approved by vote of the NFL clubs in 1996

1999 AFC Champions & 9 playoff appearances since moving to Tennessee in 1997

May 1

-- HOF QB Sonny Jurgensen retired after 18 NFL seasons in 1975

5-time Pro Bowl selection, 1961 First-Team All-Pro (Led NFL with 3,723 pass yards & 32 pass TD) & 1960 NFL Champion with the Eagles

5-time NFL pass yards leader (1961, 1962, 1966, 1967 & 1969) & 2-time pass TD leader (1961 & 1967)

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Ollie Matson, HOF Cliff Battles, HOF Chuck Bednarik, CLE OC Alex Van Pelt (51), HOF Curtis Martin (48), Former WR Wes Welker (40) & PHI RB ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ (24)

May 2

-- The Broncos acquired the draft rights of HOF QB John Elway from the Colts in exchange for OL Chris Hinton, QB Mark Herrmann & a 1984 1st Round pick in 1983

1987 AP NFL MVP & 2-time Super Bowl Champion

-- The Oilers selected HOF RB Earl Campbell 1st overall in the NFL Draft in 1978

3-time AP Offensive Player of the Year in each of his first 3 seasons (1978-1980; led NFL in rush yards in first 3 seasons) & 1979 AP NFL MVP (Led NFL with 1,697 rush yards & 19 rush TD)

-- The Packers selected HOF WR James Lofton 6th overall in the NFL Draft in 1978

8-time Pro Bowl selection & retired as the NFL's all-time in rec yards (14,004) following the 1993 season (currently ranks 12th)

-- The Browns selected HOF TE Ozzie Newsome 23rd overall in the NFL Draft in 1978

3-time Pro Bowl selection, 1984 First Team All-Pro selection & member of 1980's All-Decade Team

-- The Vikings selected WR ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ 146th overall (5th Round) in the NFL Draft in 2015

Traded to BUF along w/ a 2020 7th Round pick in exchange for 2020 1st Round pick (WR ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿) & 3 other picks (2020 5th & 6th Rd picks as well as a 2021 conditional 4th Rd pick)

Led the NFL in rec (127) and rec yards (1,535) in his first season with BUF in 2020