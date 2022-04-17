This Week in NFL History (April 18-24): Colts select Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
April 18
-- Peyton Manning selected #1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft
- Manning won 4 MVP awards and Super Bowl XLI w/ Colts
- 2021 HOF inductee
-- Vikings select Randy Moss 21st overall in 1998 NFL Draft
- Moss played 8 seasons with the Vikings recording 9,142 rec yds & 90 rec TD which ranked 2nd and 1st respectively in the NFL over that span
- 2018 HOF inductee
-- Raiders select DB Charles Woodson 4th overall in 1998 NFL Draft
- Played 11 seasons with Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-2015)
- 1998 DROY
- 2021 HOF inductee
-- Jerry Jones purchased a majority interest in the Dallas Cowboys from H.R. Bright in 1989
- Cowboys won 3 Super Bowls in Jones' first 7 seasons of ownership
Notable Birthdays: HOF Derrick Brooks (49), HOF Willie Roaf (52)
April 19
-- Rams select Orlando Pace first overall in 1997 NFL Draft
- Played first 12 of 13 seasons with Rams
- Won Super Bowl XXXIV with Rams
- 2016 HOF inductee
-- Chiefs select Tony Gonzalez 13th overall in the 1997 NFL Draft
- Played 12 seasons with Chiefs
- 1,325 rec (3rd all-time), 15,127 rec yds (6th all-time) & 111 rec TD (8th al-time) are all most among TE all-time
- 2019 HOF inductee
-- The Boston Yanks select Angelo Bertelli first overall in the 1944 NFL draft, the first QB to be selected 1st overall
- Only started in 5 games (0 with Yanks)
Notable Birthdays: S Troy Polamalu (41)
April 20
-- David Carr drafted 1st overall by Texans in 2002 NFL Draft
- 1st selection in Texans history
-- Jets select Keyshawn Johnson first overall in 1996 NFL Draft
- 1 of 2 WR drafted 1st overall in the Common Draft era (1967); also Irving Fryar in 1984 by NE
- Super Bowl XXXVII Champion with TB
Notable Birthdays: HOF Ernie Stautner, LB Luke Kuechly (31)
April 21
-- Chargers trade 1st overall pick to Falcons, who select Michael Vick the next day in the 2001 NFL Draft
- Chargers end up selecting LaDainian Tomlinson with the 5th overall selection they received from the Falcons
-- Colts select Reggie Wayne 30th overall in 2001 NFL Draft
- 6th receiver taken in the draft
- 1,070 rec, 14,345 rec yds and 82 rec TD all rank 2nd in Colts history
-- Chicago Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers are granted permission to merge for one year under name Card-Pitt in 1944
- Team recorded a 0-10 record
Notable Birthdays: HOF Ken Strong, HOF Steve Owen QB Tony Romo (42)
April 22
-- Chargers select Junior Seau #5 overall in 1990 NFL Draft
- Played first 13 seasons of career for Chargers (6 first-team All-Pro selections)
- 2015 HOF inductee
-- Pat Tillman dies during active military duty
- Played safety for Arizona Cardinals from 1998-2001
Notable Birthdays: RB Marshawn Lynch (36), NO OT Ryan Ramczyk (28), LV HC Josh McDaniels (46)
April 23
-- Joe Burrow (1st), Tua Tagovailoa (5th) & Justin Herbert (6th) all selected in 2021 NFL Draft
- Have combined for 143 pass TD in first 2 seasons
-- Packers select Aaron Rodgers #24 overall in 2005 NFL Draft
- 4-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion with Packers
-- Cowboys draft QB Troy Aikman 1st overall in 1989 NFL Draft
- 3-time Super Bowl champion with Cowboys
- 2006 HOF inductee
-- Falcons select Deion Sanders 5th overall in 1989 NFL Draft
- Played first 5 seasons of career with Falcons
- 9 career INT returned for TD are T-5th most all-time
- 2011 HOF inductee
Notable Birthdays: SF FB Kyle Juszczyk (31), CAR DE Brian Burns
April 24
-- Eli Manning drafted #1 overall by SD, traded to NYG for Philip Rivers (4th) in 2004 draft
- Roethlisberger also selected 11th overall
- Have combined for 18 Pro Bowl selections and 4 Super Bowl victories
-- Cowboys select Michael Irvin 11th overall in 1988 NFL Draft
- 750 rec and 11,094 rec yds are both most by Cowboys WR in franchise history
- 3-time Super Bowl champion with Cowboys
- 2007 HOF inductee
-- Colts select Marshall Faulk 2nd overall in 1994 NFL Draft
- Played first 5 seasons of career with IND
- 1994 OROY
- 2011 HOF inductee
-- Patriots select Willie McGinest 4th overall in 1994 NFL Draft
- 3-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots
- 4.5 sacks vs JAX in WC and 16.0 career postseason sacks are NFL postseason records
Notable Birthdays: HOF Mike Michalske, DEN WR Jerry Jeudy