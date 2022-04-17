This Week in NFL History (April 18-24): Colts select Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

April 18

-- Peyton Manning selected #1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Manning won 4 MVP awards and Super Bowl XLI w/ Colts

2021 HOF inductee

-- Vikings select Randy Moss 21st overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Moss played 8 seasons with the Vikings recording 9,142 rec yds & 90 rec TD which ranked 2nd and 1st respectively in the NFL over that span

2018 HOF inductee

-- Raiders select DB Charles Woodson 4th overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Played 11 seasons with Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-2015)

1998 DROY

2021 HOF inductee

-- Jerry Jones purchased a majority interest in the Dallas Cowboys from H.R. Bright in 1989

Cowboys won 3 Super Bowls in Jones' first 7 seasons of ownership

Notable Birthdays: HOF Derrick Brooks (49), HOF Willie Roaf (52)

April 19

-- Rams select Orlando Pace first overall in 1997 NFL Draft

Played first 12 of 13 seasons with Rams

Won Super Bowl XXXIV with Rams

2016 HOF inductee

-- Chiefs select Tony Gonzalez 13th overall in the 1997 NFL Draft

Played 12 seasons with Chiefs

1,325 rec (3rd all-time), 15,127 rec yds (6th all-time) & 111 rec TD (8th al-time) are all most among TE all-time

2019 HOF inductee

-- The Boston Yanks select Angelo Bertelli first overall in the 1944 NFL draft, the first QB to be selected 1st overall

Only started in 5 games (0 with Yanks)

Notable Birthdays: S Troy Polamalu (41)

April 20

-- David Carr drafted 1st overall by Texans in 2002 NFL Draft

1st selection in Texans history

-- Jets select Keyshawn Johnson first overall in 1996 NFL Draft

1 of 2 WR drafted 1st overall in the Common Draft era (1967); also Irving Fryar in 1984 by NE

Super Bowl XXXVII Champion with TB

Notable Birthdays: HOF Ernie Stautner, LB Luke Kuechly (31)

April 21

-- Chargers trade 1st overall pick to Falcons, who select Michael Vick the next day in the 2001 NFL Draft

Chargers end up selecting LaDainian Tomlinson with the 5th overall selection they received from the Falcons

-- Colts select Reggie Wayne 30th overall in 2001 NFL Draft

6th receiver taken in the draft

1,070 rec, 14,345 rec yds and 82 rec TD all rank 2nd in Colts history

-- Chicago Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers are granted permission to merge for one year under name Card-Pitt in 1944

Team recorded a 0-10 record

Notable Birthdays: HOF Ken Strong, HOF Steve Owen QB Tony Romo (42)

April 22

-- Chargers select Junior Seau #5 overall in 1990 NFL Draft

Played first 13 seasons of career for Chargers (6 first-team All-Pro selections)

2015 HOF inductee

-- Pat Tillman dies during active military duty

Played safety for Arizona Cardinals from 1998-2001

Notable Birthdays: RB Marshawn Lynch (36), NO OT Ryan Ramczyk (28), LV HC Josh McDaniels (46)

April 23

-- Joe Burrow (1st), Tua Tagovailoa (5th) & Justin Herbert (6th) all selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Have combined for 143 pass TD in first 2 seasons

-- Packers select Aaron Rodgers #24 overall in 2005 NFL Draft

4-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion with Packers

-- Cowboys draft QB Troy Aikman 1st overall in 1989 NFL Draft

3-time Super Bowl champion with Cowboys

2006 HOF inductee

-- Falcons select Deion Sanders 5th overall in 1989 NFL Draft

Played first 5 seasons of career with Falcons

9 career INT returned for TD are T-5th most all-time

2011 HOF inductee

Notable Birthdays: SF FB Kyle Juszczyk (31), CAR DE Brian Burns

April 24

-- Eli Manning drafted #1 overall by SD, traded to NYG for Philip Rivers (4th) in 2004 draft

Roethlisberger also selected 11th overall

Have combined for 18 Pro Bowl selections and 4 Super Bowl victories

-- Cowboys select Michael Irvin 11th overall in 1988 NFL Draft

750 rec and 11,094 rec yds are both most by Cowboys WR in franchise history

3-time Super Bowl champion with Cowboys

2007 HOF inductee

-- Colts select Marshall Faulk 2nd overall in 1994 NFL Draft

Played first 5 seasons of career with IND

1994 OROY

2011 HOF inductee

-- Patriots select Willie McGinest 4th overall in 1994 NFL Draft

3-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots

4.5 sacks vs JAX in WC and 16.0 career postseason sacks are NFL postseason records