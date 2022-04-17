NFL Research

This Week in NFL History (April 18-24): Colts select Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 16, 2022 at 08:55 PM
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

April 18

-- Peyton Manning selected #1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

  • Manning won 4 MVP awards and Super Bowl XLI w/ Colts
  • 2021 HOF inductee

-- Vikings select Randy Moss 21st overall in 1998 NFL Draft

  • Moss played 8 seasons with the Vikings recording 9,142 rec yds & 90 rec TD which ranked 2nd and 1st respectively in the NFL over that span
  • 2018 HOF inductee

-- Raiders select DB Charles Woodson 4th overall in 1998 NFL Draft

  • Played 11 seasons with Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-2015)
  • 1998 DROY
  • 2021 HOF inductee

-- Jerry Jones purchased a majority interest in the Dallas Cowboys from H.R. Bright in 1989

  • Cowboys won 3 Super Bowls in Jones' first 7 seasons of ownership

Notable Birthdays: HOF Derrick Brooks (49), HOF Willie Roaf (52)

April 19

-- Rams select Orlando Pace first overall in 1997 NFL Draft

  • Played first 12 of 13 seasons with Rams
  • Won Super Bowl XXXIV with Rams
  • 2016 HOF inductee

-- Chiefs select Tony Gonzalez 13th overall in the 1997 NFL Draft

  • Played 12 seasons with Chiefs
  • 1,325 rec (3rd all-time), 15,127 rec yds (6th all-time) & 111 rec TD (8th al-time) are all most among TE all-time
  • 2019 HOF inductee

-- The Boston Yanks select Angelo Bertelli first overall in the 1944 NFL draft, the first QB to be selected 1st overall

  • Only started in 5 games (0 with Yanks)

Notable Birthdays: S Troy Polamalu (41)

April 20

-- David Carr drafted 1st overall by Texans in 2002 NFL Draft

  • 1st selection in Texans history

-- Jets select Keyshawn Johnson first overall in 1996 NFL Draft

  • 1 of 2 WR drafted 1st overall in the Common Draft era (1967); also Irving Fryar in 1984 by NE
  • Super Bowl XXXVII Champion with TB

Notable Birthdays: HOF Ernie Stautner, LB Luke Kuechly (31)

April 21

-- Chargers trade 1st overall pick to Falcons, who select Michael Vick the next day in the 2001 NFL Draft

  • Chargers end up selecting LaDainian Tomlinson with the 5th overall selection they received from the Falcons

-- Colts select Reggie Wayne 30th overall in 2001 NFL Draft

  • 6th receiver taken in the draft
  • 1,070 rec, 14,345 rec yds and 82 rec TD all rank 2nd in Colts history

-- Chicago Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers are granted permission to merge for one year under name Card-Pitt in 1944

  • Team recorded a 0-10 record

Notable Birthdays: HOF Ken Strong, HOF Steve Owen QB Tony Romo (42)

April 22

-- Chargers select Junior Seau #5 overall in 1990 NFL Draft

  • Played first 13 seasons of career for Chargers (6 first-team All-Pro selections)
  • 2015 HOF inductee

-- Pat Tillman dies during active military duty

  • Played safety for Arizona Cardinals from 1998-2001

Notable Birthdays: RB Marshawn Lynch (36), NO OT Ryan Ramczyk (28), LV HC Josh McDaniels (46)

April 23

-- Joe Burrow (1st), Tua Tagovailoa (5th) & Justin Herbert (6th) all selected in 2021 NFL Draft

  • Have combined for 143 pass TD in first 2 seasons

-- Packers select Aaron Rodgers #24 overall in 2005 NFL Draft

  • 4-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion with Packers

-- Cowboys draft QB Troy Aikman 1st overall in 1989 NFL Draft

  • 3-time Super Bowl champion with Cowboys
  • 2006 HOF inductee

-- Falcons select Deion Sanders 5th overall in 1989 NFL Draft

  • Played first 5 seasons of career with Falcons
  • 9 career INT returned for TD are T-5th most all-time
  • 2011 HOF inductee

Notable Birthdays: SF FB Kyle Juszczyk (31), CAR DE Brian Burns

April 24

-- Eli Manning drafted #1 overall by SD, traded to NYG for Philip Rivers (4th) in 2004 draft

  • Roethlisberger also selected 11th overall
  • Have combined for 18 Pro Bowl selections and 4 Super Bowl victories

-- Cowboys select Michael Irvin 11th overall in 1988 NFL Draft

  • 750 rec and 11,094 rec yds are both most by Cowboys WR in franchise history
  • 3-time Super Bowl champion with Cowboys
  • 2007 HOF inductee

-- Colts select Marshall Faulk 2nd overall in 1994 NFL Draft

  • Played first 5 seasons of career with IND
  • 1994 OROY
  • 2011 HOF inductee

-- Patriots select Willie McGinest 4th overall in 1994 NFL Draft

  • 3-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots
  • 4.5 sacks vs JAX in WC and 16.0 career postseason sacks are NFL postseason records

Notable Birthdays: HOF Mike Michalske, DEN WR Jerry Jeudy

