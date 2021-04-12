This Week in NFL History: April 12 to April 18; Patriots select Tom Brady No. 199 overall in 2000 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
April 12
-- The Buccaneers acquired WR Keyshawn Johnson from the Jets for 2 first round picks in 2000
- Buccaneers also re-signed Johnson to an 8-year, $56M contract
- 3-time Pro Bowl selection (2002 Pro Bowl selection with Buccaneers, had career-high 1,266 rec yards in 2001 season) & won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers to conclude 2002 season
- The Jets used the picks to draft DE John Abraham (3 Pro Bowl selections and 2001 All-Pro with NYJ) & TE Anthony Becht with picks acquired from trade
-- Notable Birthdays: WR Ted Ginn Jr. (36) & NYG T Nate Solder (33)
April 13
-- NFL owners approved the Rams' move from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995
- 142-193-1 W-L in 21 seasons in St. Louis from 1995-2015
- 5 playoff appearances, 2 Super Bowl appearances & Super Bowl XXXIV Championship (Only SB win in franchise history)
-- The Cowboys released WR Dez Bryant in 2018
- Selected 24th overall pick in 2010 & played 8 seasons from 2010-2017
- Led all WRs in the NFL in rec TD (73) during that span & became Cowboys all-time leader in rec TD
- Played 1st football games in 2020 w/ Ravens after 1,043 day gap between last game w/ Cowboys (Week 17, 2017) & 1st game w/ Ravens (Week 9, 2020) after tearing Achilles in 2018
-- The Dolphins signed QB Bernie Kosar in 1994
- Played final 3 seasons (1994-1996) of 12-season career (1985-1996) & started 2 games in place of HOF Dan Marino
-- Notable Birthdays: DET HC Dan Campbell (45), WR Josh Gordon (30) & DEN RB Melvin Gordon (28)
April 14
-- DE Jared Allen signed a 1-day contract with the Vikings & retired from football in 2016
- The 5-time Pro Bowl selection (4 with MIN) & 4-time First Team All-Pro (3 with MIN) played 6 (2008-2013) of his 12 (2004-2015) NFL seasons with the Vikings
- 1 of 7 players to lead the NFL in sacks in multiple seasons (all 7 did so twice)
- 4 career safeties (T-most in NFL history)
- 136.0 career sacks are 12th-most in NFL history
- Notable Birthdays: BUF OC Brian Daboll (46), PIT CB Joe Haden (32), CLE QB Baker Mayfield (26), CAR WR D.J. Moore (24) & WAS DE Chase Young (22)
April 15
-- HOF Weeb Ewbank became the New York Titans new HC & the team's name was changed to the Jets in 1963
- Ewbank: Won back-to-back NFL titles with the Colts in 1958 & 1959 & guided the Jets to their only Super Bowl win in franchise history to conclude the 1968 season
- Only coach to win championships in both NFL and AFL
-- Notable Birthday: CB Antonio Cromartie (37)
April 16
-- The Patriots selected Tom Brady 199th overall in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft in 2000
- 6-time Super Bowl Champion with Patriots (Most Super Bowl wins by any players)
- During his time with the Patriots, Brady was a 3-time AP NFL MVP, 3-time 1st-Team All-Pro & 14-time Pro Bowl selection (T-most in NFL history)
-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Dick "Night Train" Lane, NE HC Bill Belichick (69), LB Jonathan Vilma (39) & MIA WR Will Fuller (27)
April 17
-- The Colts selected HOF RB Edgerrin James 4th overall in the NFL Draft in 1999
- Colts all-time leader in rush yards (9,226) & rush TD (64)
- 4-time Pro Bowl selection, 1999 First Team All-Pro, HOF All-2000s Team Member & 1999 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year (Led NFL with 1,553 rush yards)
- 1 of 3 players since 1970 to lead the NFL in rush yards in each of his first 2 seasons (HOF Earl Campbell & HOF Eric Dickerson)
- 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee
-- Notable Birthdays: QB Boomer Esiason (60)& T Tony Boselli (49)
April 18
-- HOF Jerry Jones purchased a majority interest in the Cowboys from H.R. "Bum" Bright in 1989
- Cowboys in 32 seasons under Jones since 1989: 276-236 W-L (11th-best win pct in NFL) & 3 Super Bowl titles
- Cowboys in 29 seasons under Landry from 1960-1988: 250-162-6 W-L (2nd-most wins in that span behind only the Raiders) & 2 Super Bowl titles
-- The Colts selected HOF QB Peyton Manning 1st overall in the NFL Draft in 1998
- 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee (1st Ballot)
- 14-time Pro Bowler (T-most in NFL history) & 5-time NFL MVP (Most in NFL history)
- 2-time Super Bowl champion (XLI (only SB since Colts moved to IND) & 50 with DEN)
Set single-season pass yards (5,477) & pass TD (55) with Broncos in 2013
- Member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team
-- The Raiders selected HOF DB Charles Woodson 4th overall in the NFL Draft in 1998
- 13 defensive TD (T-most in NFL history)
- 65 career interceptions (T-5th in NFL history)
- 2009 AP Defensive Player of the Year (Co-led the NFL with 9 INT & 3 INT TD return)
- 9-time Pro Bowl selection & 3-time first team All-Pro
- Super Bowl XLV champion with Packers
-- The Vikings selected HOF WR Randy Moss 21st overall in the NFL Draft in 1998
- Holds single season receiving TD record with 23 in 2007 with NE
- Led NFL in receiving TD in 5 seasons (3 with MIN) (1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, 2009)
- 156 career rec TD ranks 2nd all-time
- 6-time Pro Bowl selection & 4-time AP 1st-team All-Pro
- 1998 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year (Led NFL with 17 rec TD)
- Member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team
-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Willie Roaf (51), HOF Derrick Brooks (48), & NYJ T Mekhi Becton (22)