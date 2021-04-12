Around the NFL

This Week in NFL History: April 12 to April 18; Patriots select Tom Brady No. 199 overall in 2000 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 12, 2021 at 06:57 AM
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

April 12

-- The Buccaneers acquired WR ﻿Keyshawn Johnson﻿ from the Jets for 2 first round picks in 2000

  • Buccaneers also re-signed Johnson to an 8-year, $56M contract
  • 3-time Pro Bowl selection (2002 Pro Bowl selection with Buccaneers, had career-high 1,266 rec yards in 2001 season) & won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers to conclude 2002 season
  • The Jets used the picks to draft DE ﻿John Abraham﻿ (3 Pro Bowl selections and 2001 All-Pro with NYJ) & TE Anthony Becht with picks acquired from trade

-- Notable Birthdays: WR Ted Ginn Jr. (36) & NYG T ﻿Nate Solder﻿ (33)

April 13

-- NFL owners approved the Rams' move from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995

  • 142-193-1 W-L in 21 seasons in St. Louis from 1995-2015
  • 5 playoff appearances, 2 Super Bowl appearances & Super Bowl XXXIV Championship (Only SB win in franchise history)

-- The Cowboys released WR ﻿Dez Bryant﻿ in 2018

  • Selected 24th overall pick in 2010 & played 8 seasons from 2010-2017
  • Led all WRs in the NFL in rec TD (73) during that span & became Cowboys all-time leader in rec TD
  • Played 1st football games in 2020 w/ Ravens after 1,043 day gap between last game w/ Cowboys (Week 17, 2017) & 1st game w/ Ravens (Week 9, 2020) after tearing Achilles in 2018

-- The Dolphins signed QB ﻿Bernie Kosar﻿ in 1994

  • Played final 3 seasons (1994-1996) of 12-season career (1985-1996) & started 2 games in place of HOF ﻿Dan Marino﻿

-- Notable Birthdays: DET HC Dan Campbell (45), WR Josh Gordon (30) & DEN RB ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ (28)

April 14

-- DE Jared Allen signed a 1-day contract with the Vikings & retired from football in 2016

  • The 5-time Pro Bowl selection (4 with MIN) & 4-time First Team All-Pro (3 with MIN) played 6 (2008-2013) of his 12 (2004-2015) NFL seasons with the Vikings
  • 1 of 7 players to lead the NFL in sacks in multiple seasons (all 7 did so twice)
  • 4 career safeties (T-most in NFL history)
  • 136.0 career sacks are 12th-most in NFL history

- Notable Birthdays: BUF OC Brian Daboll (46), PIT CB ﻿Joe Haden﻿ (32), CLE QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ (26), CAR WR ﻿D.J. Moore﻿ (24) & WAS DE ﻿Chase Young﻿ (22)

April 15

-- HOF Weeb Ewbank became the New York Titans new HC & the team's name was changed to the Jets in 1963

  • Ewbank: Won back-to-back NFL titles with the Colts in 1958 & 1959 & guided the Jets to their only Super Bowl win in franchise history to conclude the 1968 season
  • Only coach to win championships in both NFL and AFL

-- Notable Birthday: CB ﻿Antonio Cromartie﻿ (37)

April 16

-- The Patriots selected ﻿Tom Brady﻿ 199th overall in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft in 2000

  • 6-time Super Bowl Champion with Patriots (Most Super Bowl wins by any players)
  • During his time with the Patriots, Brady was a 3-time AP NFL MVP, 3-time 1st-Team All-Pro & 14-time Pro Bowl selection (T-most in NFL history)

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Dick "Night Train" Lane, NE HC Bill Belichick (69), LB ﻿Jonathan Vilma﻿ (39) & MIA WR ﻿Will Fuller﻿ (27)

April 17

-- The Colts selected HOF RB ﻿Edgerrin James﻿ 4th overall in the NFL Draft in 1999

  • Colts all-time leader in rush yards (9,226) & rush TD (64)
  • 4-time Pro Bowl selection, 1999 First Team All-Pro, HOF All-2000s Team Member & 1999 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year (Led NFL with 1,553 rush yards)
  • 1 of 3 players since 1970 to lead the NFL in rush yards in each of his first 2 seasons (HOF Earl Campbell & HOF Eric Dickerson)
  • 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee

-- Notable Birthdays: QB ﻿Boomer Esiason﻿ (60)& T ﻿Tony Boselli﻿ (49)

April 18

-- HOF Jerry Jones purchased a majority interest in the Cowboys from H.R. "Bum" Bright in 1989

  • Cowboys in 32 seasons under Jones since 1989: 276-236 W-L (11th-best win pct in NFL) & 3 Super Bowl titles
  • Cowboys in 29 seasons under Landry from 1960-1988: 250-162-6 W-L (2nd-most wins in that span behind only the Raiders) & 2 Super Bowl titles

-- The Colts selected HOF QB ﻿Peyton Manning﻿ 1st overall in the NFL Draft in 1998

  • 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee (1st Ballot)
  • 14-time Pro Bowler (T-most in NFL history) & 5-time NFL MVP (Most in NFL history)
  • 2-time Super Bowl champion (XLI (only SB since Colts moved to IND) & 50 with DEN)
    Set single-season pass yards (5,477) & pass TD (55) with Broncos in 2013
  • Member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team

-- The Raiders selected HOF DB ﻿Charles Woodson﻿ 4th overall in the NFL Draft in 1998

  • 13 defensive TD (T-most in NFL history)
  • 65 career interceptions (T-5th in NFL history)
  • 2009 AP Defensive Player of the Year (Co-led the NFL with 9 INT & 3 INT TD return)
  • 9-time Pro Bowl selection & 3-time first team All-Pro
  • Super Bowl XLV champion with Packers

-- The Vikings selected HOF WR ﻿Randy Moss﻿ 21st overall in the NFL Draft in 1998

  • Holds single season receiving TD record with 23 in 2007 with NE
  • Led NFL in receiving TD in 5 seasons (3 with MIN) (1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, 2009)
  • 156 career rec TD ranks 2nd all-time
  • 6-time Pro Bowl selection & 4-time AP 1st-team All-Pro
  • 1998 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year (Led NFL with 17 rec TD)
  • Member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF ﻿Willie Roaf﻿ (51), HOF ﻿Derrick Brooks﻿ (48), & NYJ T ﻿Mekhi Becton﻿ (22)

