This Week in NFL History (April 11-17): Colts select RB Edgerrin James No. 4 overall in 1999 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 09, 2022 at 10:42 PM
Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

April 11

-- The Steelers trade Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes to the Jets for a 5th round pick in 2010

  • 235 rec, 3,835 rec yards & 20 rec TD with Steelers (2006-2009)
  • 9 rec, 131 rec yards & 1 rec TD in the Steelers 27-23 Super Bowl XLIII win vs the Cardinals during the 2008 season
  • 146 rec, 2,128 rec yards & 16 rec TD with Jets (2010-2013)
  • Played 9 seasons at WR for the Steelers (2006-2009), the Jets (2010-2013) & the Bears (2014)

-- The Patriots re-sign RB Corey Dillon in 2005

  • Dillion set career-highs in rush yards (1,635), rush 1st downs (84) & carries (345) in 2004 (1st season with Patriots)
  • Won Super Bowl XXXIX with Patriots in 24-21 win vs the Eagles (18 carries, 75 rush yards & 1 rush TD)
  • 408 carries, 1,545 rush yards & 25 rush TD in final 2 seasons of his career with the Patriots (2005-2006)
  • 2005 Pro Bowl selection (4th and final selection of his career, only Pro Bowl selection with the Patriots)
  • Played 10 seasons at RB for the Bengals (1997-2003) & the Patriots (2004-2006)

Notable Birthdays: HOF Danny Fortmann, KC RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (23)

April 12

-- NFL clubs vote on and approve transfer of Rams from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995

  • Won the Super Bowl in their 5th season in St. Louis (XXXIV) and made it twice in their first 7 seasons
  • Moved back to Los Angeles in 2016 (Made the Super Bowl twice in first 6 seasons and won LVI)

-- The Buccaneers traded two 1st round picks to the Jets for WR Keyshawn Johnson & then resigned him to an 8-year, $56M contract in 2000

  • 305 rec (8th-most in NFL), 4,108 rec yards (8th-most in NFL), 31 rec TD (T-6th-most in NFL) & 2 Pro Bowl selections with Jets (1996-1999)
  • 298 rec, 3,828 rec yards, 17 rec TD & 2002 Pro Bowl selection with Buccaneers (2000-2003)
  • Super Bowl XXXVII Champion with the Buccaneers
  • Played 11 seasons at WR for the Jets (1996-1999), the Buccaneers (2000-2003), the Cowboys (2004-2005) & the Panthers (2006)

Notable Birthdays: DE Charles Mann (61), DE Carl Nassib (29)

April 13

Notable Birthdays: DET HC Dan Campbell (46)

April 14

-- Two weeks before the draft, Rams trade 6 draft picks (all rounds 1-3) to Titans for first overall pick and eventually selected Jared Goff in 2016

  • A few of the notable picks the Titans used to select players were: RB Derrick Henry, WR Corey Coleman and TE Jonnu Smith
  • Goff played 5 seasons with the Rams and led them to Super Bowl LII in a losing effort
  • In 5 seasons with Rams: 42-27 W-L, 107 pass TD, 55 INT

-- Jared Allen signs 1-day contract with Vikings upon retirement in 2016

  • Allen played 6 seasons with the Vikings from 2008-2013, his most with any team (85.5 sacks)
  • Career: 136.0 sacks (12th all-time)

Notable Birthdays: NYG HC Brian Daboll (47) CLE QB Baker Mayfield (27), CAR WR DJ Moore (25), DEN CB Pat Surtain II (22), WAS DE Chase Young (23)

April 15

-- Weeb Ewbank became the New York Titans new head coach and the team's name was changed to the Jets in 1963

  • Previously a 2-time NFL Champion with Baltimore Colts
  • Coached Jets for 11 seasons (71-77-6)
  • Won Super Bowl III vs former team Colts

April 16

-- Tom Brady selected #199 overall in 2000 NFL Draft

  • Tom was the 7th QB taken in the draft
  • The other 6 QBs combined to play for 228 career games; Brady has 243 regular season victories

Notable Birthdays: HOF Richard "Night Train" Lane, NE HC Bill Belichick (70)

April 17

-- Colts draft Edgerrin James #4 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft

  • 1999 AP Offensive ROY (led the NFL with 1,553 rush yds)
  • 2020 HOF Inductee
  • Colts all-time leading rusher (9,226)

-- Commanders trade 5 picks to Bears for 7th overall pick (Champ Bailey) in 1999

  • Champ played 5 years in WAS before he was traded to DEN in 2004
  • 12-time Pro Bowler (4 with WAS)
  • 2019 HOF Inductee

Notable Birthdays: HOF Tony Boselli (50), QB Boomer Esiason (61)

