This Week in NFL History (April 11-17): Colts select RB Edgerrin James No. 4 overall in 1999 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
April 11
-- The Steelers trade Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes to the Jets for a 5th round pick in 2010
- 235 rec, 3,835 rec yards & 20 rec TD with Steelers (2006-2009)
- 9 rec, 131 rec yards & 1 rec TD in the Steelers 27-23 Super Bowl XLIII win vs the Cardinals during the 2008 season
- 146 rec, 2,128 rec yards & 16 rec TD with Jets (2010-2013)
- Played 9 seasons at WR for the Steelers (2006-2009), the Jets (2010-2013) & the Bears (2014)
-- The Patriots re-sign RB Corey Dillon in 2005
- Dillion set career-highs in rush yards (1,635), rush 1st downs (84) & carries (345) in 2004 (1st season with Patriots)
- Won Super Bowl XXXIX with Patriots in 24-21 win vs the Eagles (18 carries, 75 rush yards & 1 rush TD)
- 408 carries, 1,545 rush yards & 25 rush TD in final 2 seasons of his career with the Patriots (2005-2006)
- 2005 Pro Bowl selection (4th and final selection of his career, only Pro Bowl selection with the Patriots)
- Played 10 seasons at RB for the Bengals (1997-2003) & the Patriots (2004-2006)
Notable Birthdays: HOF Danny Fortmann, KC RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (23)
April 12
-- NFL clubs vote on and approve transfer of Rams from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995
- Won the Super Bowl in their 5th season in St. Louis (XXXIV) and made it twice in their first 7 seasons
- Moved back to Los Angeles in 2016 (Made the Super Bowl twice in first 6 seasons and won LVI)
-- The Buccaneers traded two 1st round picks to the Jets for WR Keyshawn Johnson & then resigned him to an 8-year, $56M contract in 2000
- 305 rec (8th-most in NFL), 4,108 rec yards (8th-most in NFL), 31 rec TD (T-6th-most in NFL) & 2 Pro Bowl selections with Jets (1996-1999)
- 298 rec, 3,828 rec yards, 17 rec TD & 2002 Pro Bowl selection with Buccaneers (2000-2003)
- Super Bowl XXXVII Champion with the Buccaneers
- Played 11 seasons at WR for the Jets (1996-1999), the Buccaneers (2000-2003), the Cowboys (2004-2005) & the Panthers (2006)
Notable Birthdays: DE Charles Mann (61), DE Carl Nassib (29)
April 13
Notable Birthdays: DET HC Dan Campbell (46)
April 14
-- Two weeks before the draft, Rams trade 6 draft picks (all rounds 1-3) to Titans for first overall pick and eventually selected Jared Goff in 2016
- A few of the notable picks the Titans used to select players were: RB Derrick Henry, WR Corey Coleman and TE Jonnu Smith
- Goff played 5 seasons with the Rams and led them to Super Bowl LII in a losing effort
- In 5 seasons with Rams: 42-27 W-L, 107 pass TD, 55 INT
-- Jared Allen signs 1-day contract with Vikings upon retirement in 2016
- Allen played 6 seasons with the Vikings from 2008-2013, his most with any team (85.5 sacks)
- Career: 136.0 sacks (12th all-time)
Notable Birthdays: NYG HC Brian Daboll (47) CLE QB Baker Mayfield (27), CAR WR DJ Moore (25), DEN CB Pat Surtain II (22), WAS DE Chase Young (23)
April 15
-- Weeb Ewbank became the New York Titans new head coach and the team's name was changed to the Jets in 1963
- Previously a 2-time NFL Champion with Baltimore Colts
- Coached Jets for 11 seasons (71-77-6)
- Won Super Bowl III vs former team Colts
April 16
-- Tom Brady selected #199 overall in 2000 NFL Draft
- Tom was the 7th QB taken in the draft
- The other 6 QBs combined to play for 228 career games; Brady has 243 regular season victories
Notable Birthdays: HOF Richard "Night Train" Lane, NE HC Bill Belichick (70)
April 17
-- Colts draft Edgerrin James #4 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft
- 1999 AP Offensive ROY (led the NFL with 1,553 rush yds)
- 2020 HOF Inductee
- Colts all-time leading rusher (9,226)
-- Commanders trade 5 picks to Bears for 7th overall pick (Champ Bailey) in 1999
- Champ played 5 years in WAS before he was traded to DEN in 2004
- 12-time Pro Bowler (4 with WAS)
- 2019 HOF Inductee
Notable Birthdays: HOF Tony Boselli (50), QB Boomer Esiason (61)