This Week in NFL History (April 11-17): Colts select RB Edgerrin James No. 4 overall in 1999 NFL Draft

April 11

-- The Steelers trade Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes to the Jets for a 5th round pick in 2010

235 rec, 3,835 rec yards & 20 rec TD with Steelers (2006-2009)

9 rec, 131 rec yards & 1 rec TD in the Steelers 27-23 Super Bowl XLIII win vs the Cardinals during the 2008 season

146 rec, 2,128 rec yards & 16 rec TD with Jets (2010-2013)

Played 9 seasons at WR for the Steelers (2006-2009), the Jets (2010-2013) & the Bears (2014)

-- The Patriots re-sign RB Corey Dillon in 2005

Dillion set career-highs in rush yards (1,635), rush 1st downs (84) & carries (345) in 2004 (1st season with Patriots)

Won Super Bowl XXXIX with Patriots in 24-21 win vs the Eagles (18 carries, 75 rush yards & 1 rush TD)

408 carries, 1,545 rush yards & 25 rush TD in final 2 seasons of his career with the Patriots (2005-2006)

2005 Pro Bowl selection (4th and final selection of his career, only Pro Bowl selection with the Patriots)

Played 10 seasons at RB for the Bengals (1997-2003) & the Patriots (2004-2006)

Notable Birthdays: HOF Danny Fortmann, KC RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (23)

April 12

-- NFL clubs vote on and approve transfer of Rams from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995

Won the Super Bowl in their 5th season in St. Louis (XXXIV) and made it twice in their first 7 seasons

Moved back to Los Angeles in 2016 (Made the Super Bowl twice in first 6 seasons and won LVI)

-- The Buccaneers traded two 1st round picks to the Jets for WR Keyshawn Johnson & then resigned him to an 8-year, $56M contract in 2000

305 rec (8th-most in NFL), 4,108 rec yards (8th-most in NFL), 31 rec TD (T-6th-most in NFL) & 2 Pro Bowl selections with Jets (1996-1999)

298 rec, 3,828 rec yards, 17 rec TD & 2002 Pro Bowl selection with Buccaneers (2000-2003)

Super Bowl XXXVII Champion with the Buccaneers

Played 11 seasons at WR for the Jets (1996-1999), the Buccaneers (2000-2003), the Cowboys (2004-2005) & the Panthers (2006)

Notable Birthdays: DE Charles Mann (61), DE Carl Nassib (29)

April 13

Notable Birthdays: DET HC Dan Campbell (46)

April 14

-- Two weeks before the draft, Rams trade 6 draft picks (all rounds 1-3) to Titans for first overall pick and eventually selected Jared Goff in 2016

A few of the notable picks the Titans used to select players were: RB Derrick Henry, WR Corey Coleman and TE Jonnu Smith

Goff played 5 seasons with the Rams and led them to Super Bowl LII in a losing effort

In 5 seasons with Rams: 42-27 W-L, 107 pass TD, 55 INT

-- Jared Allen signs 1-day contract with Vikings upon retirement in 2016

Allen played 6 seasons with the Vikings from 2008-2013, his most with any team (85.5 sacks)

Career: 136.0 sacks (12th all-time)

Notable Birthdays: NYG HC Brian Daboll (47) CLE QB Baker Mayfield (27), CAR WR DJ Moore (25), DEN CB Pat Surtain II (22), WAS DE Chase Young (23)

April 15

-- Weeb Ewbank became the New York Titans new head coach and the team's name was changed to the Jets in 1963

Previously a 2-time NFL Champion with Baltimore Colts

Coached Jets for 11 seasons (71-77-6)

Won Super Bowl III vs former team Colts

April 16

-- Tom Brady selected #199 overall in 2000 NFL Draft

Tom was the 7th QB taken in the draft

The other 6 QBs combined to play for 228 career games; Brady has 243 regular season victories

Notable Birthdays: HOF Richard "Night Train" Lane, NE HC Bill Belichick (70)

April 17

-- Colts draft Edgerrin James #4 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft

1999 AP Offensive ROY (led the NFL with 1,553 rush yds)

2020 HOF Inductee

Colts all-time leading rusher (9,226)

-- Commanders trade 5 picks to Bears for 7th overall pick (Champ Bailey) in 1999

Champ played 5 years in WAS before he was traded to DEN in 2004

12-time Pro Bowler (4 with WAS)

2019 HOF Inductee