This time around, Tom Brady finds peace

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- I'll never shake the pained look on Tom Brady's face after his New England Patriots fell to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.
I noted at the time that Brady "sat slumped at his locker, facing away from reporters -- away from the world -- pulling up his socks. With the stark reality sinking in, the Patriots quarterback moved in slow motion. Expressionless. It's the Brady you'd imagine seeing 20 years from now."
Three years later, though, Brady is a new man, with his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all-time firmly in place. His rousing four-touchdown performance in Sunday's28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX puts that debate to bed.
The contrast on Sunday night was tangible.
Ambling into the locker room, Brady sat in peace as he spoke with Jim Gray, down to his socks, just like he was three years ago. That Giants loss visibly crushed him, badgering the passer with the ghosts of what might have been.
On Sunday night, those demons were slayed for all time. Brady again is the champion, high above all others. Where he'll stay for good.
