Around the NFL

This time around, Tom Brady finds peace

Published: Feb 01, 2015 at 04:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- I'll never shake the pained look on Tom Brady's face after his New England Patriots fell to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

I noted at the time that Brady "sat slumped at his locker, facing away from reporters -- away from the world -- pulling up his socks. With the stark reality sinking in, the Patriots quarterback moved in slow motion. Expressionless. It's the Brady you'd imagine seeing 20 years from now."

Three years later, though, Brady is a new man, with his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all-time firmly in place. His rousing four-touchdown performance in Sunday's28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX puts that debate to bed.

The contrast on Sunday night was tangible.

Ambling into the locker room, Brady sat in peace as he spoke with Jim Gray, down to his socks, just like he was three years ago. That Giants loss visibly crushed him, badgering the passer with the ghosts of what might have been.

On Sunday night, those demons were slayed for all time. Brady again is the champion, high above all others. Where he'll stay for good.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps Super Bowl XLIX, including Malcolm Butler's game-sealing interception, Tom Brady's legacy and more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan plans to discuss WR Brandon Aiyuk's playing time 'sooner rather than later'

With Deebo Samuel figuring to take the lion's share and Trent Sherfield emerging, second-year 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk could see his targets take a dip if he doesn't step up and stand out.
news

Five Saints assistant coaches test positive for COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with five positive COVID-19 cases among assistant coaches, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Sunday's game vs. the Panthers remains on as scheduled.
news

Tom Brady struck by number of young QBs around the NFL: 'I don't remember this many rookies playing'

At times, Tom Brady looks like a player much younger than his age. But, as the 22-year vet's career winds down, Brady is taking note of the wealth of young QB talent around the NFL.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 14

Saints C Erik McCoy could be out for an extended time due to a calf injury while CB Marshon Lattimore is having thumb surgery. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Week 2.
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates III plans to play 'a little pissed off' after not getting contract extension

With a potential long-term deal hanging in the balance, Bengals safety Jessie Bates plans to play with an added edge that should give opponents fits as the season continues.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley won't use knee injury as 'crutch' for performance

Giants running back Saquon Barkley struggled to make an impact Week 1, rushing just 10 times for 26 yards Sunday. Barkley said he does not plan to use his 2020 knee injury as an excuse for his performance.
news

Raiders HC Jon Gruden on Darren Waller: 'He's the best player I've ever coached'

Jon Gruden is not one to shy away from grandiose statements, but even his latest comments regarding Raiders TE Darren Waller raise an eyebrow.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on fumbles in loss to Raiders: 'That ticked me off'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson laments his crucial fumbles in the team's overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders "Monday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW