This is the Michael Vick we remember -- only better

Vick, who's never been known for being a conventional passer, has cleaned up his footwork and mechanics under the watchful eyes of Andy Reid and Marty Mornhinweg. Although Vick has one of the strongest arms in the league, he would often fail to use his legs in his throws. The "arm-only" throws would routinely sail over the head of his receivers on short and intermediate tosses. That's not the case this season.