This is Noah Spence's nine-meal, 9,000-calorie daily diet

Thanks to a nine-meal, 9,000-calorie daily diet, the Buccaneers' defensive end is up 35 pounds from the 228 pounds he weighed last summer. According to ESPN.com, he's bulked up without gaining significant body fat, too.
"I was 263 (pounds) today," Spence told ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I kind of just started playing with it (in the offseason) to see what works. I felt like if I just don't stop eating or drinking, I won't lose weight."
Gaining weight doesn't quite do Spence's process justice. The third-year pass rusher is officially cultivating mass.
Let's walk through his daily meal schedule, shall we?
Meal 1: Two protein shakes with two heaping scoops of vegan protein powder and peanut butter, a banana, and sugar-free coconut milk ice cream.
Calorie count: 1,400
Meal 2: A pre-practice breakfast of cream of wheat with almond milk and brown sugar, French toast and two big scoops of potatoes.
Calorie count: 2,100
Meal 3: Two more locker room protein shakes
Calorie count: 3,500
Meal 4: Grilled chicken, broccoli, mashed cauliflower, and two bread slices doused in Sriracha Ranch Dressing
Calorie count: 4,100
Meal 5: Pasta with sauce, ground turkey, peppers, and onions
Calorie count: 5,400
Meal 6: Two more protein shakes
Calorie count: 6,800
Meal 7: 6 oz. steak, shrimp with sides of potatoes, zucchini and squash
Calorie count: 7,800
Meal 8: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a glass of chocolate almond milk
Calorie count: 8,300
Meal 9: One final protein shake
Final Calorie count: 9,000
Quarterbacks and running backs should steer clear of Spence in 2018. He might eat them if they get too close.