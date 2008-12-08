This goes inside the story

This is the story.
Published: Dec 08, 2008 at 04:44 AM
Dalvin Cook accused of assault in lawsuit; Vikings RB denies claims through attorney statement
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook allegedly assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Dakota County District Court (Minn.). Cook's attorney released a statement alleging it was Cook who was assaulted.
Packers fined $300K, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined $14K for violation of COVID protocols
The NFL has concluded its review into the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols and fined the franchise $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 each for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.