This Day in Football History: March 9 to March 15, 2020

The Redskins traded a 2012 first-round pick, a 2012 second-round pick, a 2013 first-round pick and a 2014 first-round pick to the Rams for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft to select Robert Griffin III on this day in 2012. Griffin was the 2012 AP Offensive Rookie of the year and is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 3,200 passing yards and at least 800 rushing yards in a single season (Hall of Famer Randall Cunningham and SeahawksRussell Wilson also did so). He had a 14-21 record as starting quarterback for the Redskins from 2012 to 2014 and went on to play with the Browns (2016) before joining the Ravens, where he has been since 2018.