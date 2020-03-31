This Day in Football History: March 30 to April 5, 2020

Published: Mar 31, 2020 at 09:11 AM

From the anniversary of Tony Romo's retirement to Sean Taylor's birthday, check out some of this week's historic NFL people and moments. Think you know your football trivia? NFL Research looks back at some of the great games, stunning accomplishments and historic people to keep you in the loop on this day in history.

March 30

Happy birthday to Richard Sherman! Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, turns 32 on March 30. He is a Super Bowl XLVIII champion with the Seahawks, who he played for from 2011 to 2017 before joining the 49ers in 2018. Sherman's 35 interceptions since he entered the league in 2011 are the most in the NFL in that span.

March 31

Happy birthday to NFL Network analyst James Jones! Jones, who turns 36 on March 31, is a Super Bowl XLV champion with the Packers (five receptions, 50 receiving yards). He played for the Packers (2007-2013 and 2015) and Raiders (2014) in his career. Jones led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2012 with 14 and ranks in the top 15 in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in Packers' history.

Happy 82nd birthday to Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson! Johnson was named first-team All-Pro four times and selected to five Pro Bowls in his career. He played for the 49ers from 1961 to 1976. His 213 games played are second in 49ers' history, trailing only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Johnson had 47 career interceptions, the second-most in 49ers' history, behind only Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

April 1

On this day in 2005, the Pat Tillman United Service Organizations Center opened in Afghanistan. The NFL donated $250,000 to the USO to honor the memory of the former Arizona Cardinals player. Tillman died in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army.

Happy birthday to the late Sean Taylor. Taylor was born on April 1, 1983 and died on Nov. 27, 2007. He was selected to two Pro Bowls and played for the Redskins from 2004 to 2007.

April 4

On this day in 2017, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo retired. Romo spent his entire career with the Cowboys (2004-2016) and was selected to four Pro Bowls. He is the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248). Over his final two seasons, Romo only played in five games (four starts).

April 5

On this day in 1973, the NFL adopted the position-based jersey numbering system: 1-19 for quarterbacks and specialists, 20-49 for running backs and defensive backs, 50-59 for centers and linebackers, and 60-79 for defensive linemen and interior offensive linemen other than centers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Falcons select USC WR Drake London with No. 8 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Panthers select North Carolina St. OT Ickey Ekwonu with No. 6 pick

The Carolina Panthers selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

New York Giants select Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with No. 5 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Giants selected Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux the No. 5 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW