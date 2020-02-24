This Day in Football History: Feb. 24 to March 1, 2020

Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez! Gonzalez, who turns 44 on Feb. 27, was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019 after a storied career that included 14 Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro selections. He played 17 seasons at tight end for the Chiefs (1997-2008) and Falcons (2009-2013) and ranks third all-time in receptions (1,325). In 2004, Gonzalez led the NFL in receptions (102). Among tight ends, he is the all-time leader in career receptions (1,325) and receiving yards (15,127).