Thirty-two players nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Published: Nov 22, 2022 at 03:18 PM

The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Created in 2014, the award honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community -- Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler -- will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.

"These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship," said Troy Vincent, EVP of Football Operations of the NFL. "It reflects the very values of respect, resilience, and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world."

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees

TeamPlayer
Arizona CardinalsBudda Baker
Atlanta FalconsGrady Jarrett
Baltimore RavensCalais Campbell
Buffalo BillsVon Miller
Carolina PanthersJohnny Hekker
Chicago BearsDeAndre Houston-Carson
Cincinnati BengalsB.J. Hill
Cleveland BrownsNick Chubb
Dallas CowboysDak Prescott
Denver BroncosPat Surtain II
Detroit LionsKalif Raymond
Green Bay PackersAaron Jones
Houston TexansJerry Hughes
Indianapolis ColtsDeForest Buckner
Jacksonville JaguarsChristian Kirk
Kansas City ChiefsNick Bolton
Las Vegas RaidersMaxx Crosby
Los Angeles ChargersAustin Ekeler
Los Angeles RamsCooper Kupp
Miami DolphinsAlec Ingold
Minnesota VikingsDalvin Cook
New England PatriotsDavid Andrews
New Orleans SaintsRyan Ramczyk
New York GiantsDaniel Jones
New York JetsDuane Brown
Philadelphia EaglesLane Johnson
Pittsburgh SteelersAlex Highsmith
San Francisco 49ersKyle Juszczyk
Seattle SeahawksWill Dissly
Tampa Bay BuccaneersLavonte David
Tennessee TitansDerrick Henry
Washington CommandersTerry McLaurin

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Previous Recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

YearPlayerTeam
2021WR Matthew SlaterNew England Patriots
2020QB Teddy BridgewaterCarolina Panthers
2019RB Adrian PetersonWashington Commanders
2018QB Drew BreesNew Orleans Saints
2017LB Luke KuechlyCarolina Panthers
2016RB Frank GoreIndianapolis Colts
2015CB Charles WoodsonOakland Raiders
2014WR Larry FitzgeraldArizona Cardinals

