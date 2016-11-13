Thirty-six things we learned from Week 10

*Time to check your radar, football fans. You might find some playoff teams flying under it. Week 10 saw a bundle of statement games from postseason hopefuls. Marcus Mariota and the 5-5 Titans smashed Aaron Rodgers, thanks to a 35-point first half. Kansas City won its seventh game of the season and its 17th game in its last 19, escaping Carolina with 20 unanswered points and a share of the AFC West lead. The 5-3-1 Redskins stifled Sam Bradford and the Vikings, who have briefly fallen out of the playoff race. Don't change the channel, this season ain't over yet. Here's what we've learned from Week 10 so far: *