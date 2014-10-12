Thirty-nine things you need to know from Week 6

Any victory against the Seahawks is eye-opening, but it was scary to see the Cowboys impose their will so easily on Seattle. They had 23 first downs; the Seahawks had only nine. Seattle was lucky to keep the game close. Dallas wasn't the only NFC East team to stand tall. Philadelphia's win over New York on Sunday night made a similarly convincing statement. For five weeks, the Eagles looked like a strangely uneven, lucky squad with a lackluster defense. And then they dropped a 27-0 shutout on the streaking Giants.