Thirty-nine things you need to know from Week 5

Brian Hoyer led the biggest road comeback in NFL history. New Orleans avoided a disastrous 1-4 start by overcoming an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. The Giants scored the final 20 points to come back against Atlanta. Carolina's defense finally woke up in time to come back from a 21-7 deficit against Chicago. Buffalo overcame a 14-0 hole in Detroit, with Jim Schwartz getting carried off the field on his players' shoulders. The St. Louis Rams scored the final 21 points in Philadelphia ... and still lost.