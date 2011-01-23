Thirteen replacement players announced for Pro Bowl

A long list of NFL players have been announced as replacements for their Super-Bowl bound Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers counterparts, as well as some injured stars, in this Sunday's Pro Bowl in Honolulu:
»Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali and rookie safety Eric Berry were added Sunday after the Super Bowl teams were decided. Hali, who led the AFC with 14.5 sacks this season, will replace Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Hali also had 50 tackles, 19 quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles. Berry, who replaces Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, was the Chiefs' top pick in last year's draft and had four interceptions and 92 total tackles in 2010. He's the first Chiefs rookie to reach the Pro Bowl since linebacker Derrick Thomas after the 1989 season.
»New Orleans Saints strong safety Roman Harper will replace Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins. The Saints made the announcement after Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Harper, a fifth-year pro, registered 98 tackles, three sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception in 15 games this season. Harper also was named to the 2010 Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson. But because Harper played in Super Bowl XLIV with the rest of the Saints, he was replaced by Philadelphia Eagles safety Quintin Mikell.
»Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield will replace Packers cornerback Tramon Williams, the Star Tribune reported Sunday. Winfield joins teammate Adrian Peterson on the NFC roster. Defensive tackle Kevin Williams was picked as an injury replacement, but he won't participate because his wife is expecting a baby. Winfield was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2009, but he didn't go last season because of a foot injury. He had 91 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this season.
» The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that cornerback Brent Grimes will replace Packers cornerback Charles Woodson. With the addition of Grimes, Atlanta has nine players selected to the Pro Bowl, a league-high and a franchise record.
»Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher will replace injured Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, and Redskins linebacker Brian Orakpo will supplant Packers linebacker Clay Matthews. The Redskins announced the news Monday. This will be Fletcher's second trip to the Pro Bowl. Orakpo led the team with 8.5 sacks. Coupled with the 11 sacks he had in 2009, Orakpo is the first Redskins defender since Ken Harvey (1996-97) to register at least eight sacks in consecutive seasons.
» Carolina linebacker Jon Beason will replace injured Chicago linebacker Lance Briggs, the Panthers confirmed Monday. Beason has started every game for Carolina since being drafted in the first round in 2007, and his 64-consecutive game-starting streak is fourth longest in team history. He has led the Panthers in tackles for four consecutive seasons.
»Miami Dolphins defensive end Randy Starks was added as a replacement for Steelers counterpart Brett Keisel. Starks, a seven-year pro, finished the season with 30 tackles and was tied for third on the team in sacks with three sacks.
»Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who initially was selected as an alternate, will replace Packers counterpart Greg Jennings. This will be the fifth career Pro Bowl appearance for Fitzgerald.
»Tampa Bay offensive tackle Donald Penn will replace Green Bay offensive tackle Chad Clifton, the Buccaneers announced Monday. Penn started all 16 games this season and served as the anchor for the Tampa Bay offensive line, which had to overcome several key injuries and featured eight different starting lineups.
» Cleveland center Alex Mack will replaces New York Jets center Nick Mangold, who was injured in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss, the Browns announced Monday. Mack started every game for Cleveland this season.
»Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday was chosen as a replacement for injured Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. It will be Saturday's first Pro Bowl appearance since 2007. He was voted to the AFC team in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009, but he didn't play last year when the Colts won the AFC title.
The annual contest between AFC and NFC all-stars will take place Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.