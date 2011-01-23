Thirteen replacement players announced for Pro Bowl

»Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali and rookie safety Eric Berry were added Sunday after the Super Bowl teams were decided. Hali, who led the AFC with 14.5 sacks this season, will replace Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Hali also had 50 tackles, 19 quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles. Berry, who replaces Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, was the Chiefs' top pick in last year's draft and had four interceptions and 92 total tackles in 2010. He's the first Chiefs rookie to reach the Pro Bowl since linebacker Derrick Thomas after the 1989 season.