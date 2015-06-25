Third-year receiver rule: Low cost breakout candidates

Upon a review of Johnson's 2014 film there wasn't anything that really blew me away. There were good things: he was effective beating man coverage on deep routes as well as finding gaps in zone defenses underneath and registered a few decent gains on screen plays. Johnson's speed was also noticeable right away (He ran 4.38 and 4.39-40s during his pro day back in 2013, though he wasn't selected until the seventh round in the NFL Draft). But there were also bad things like a goal-line fumble in Week 14 -- a play on which he would have scored his second touchdown of the game but, alas, the score went to running back Jerome Felton who recovered the ball in the end zone.