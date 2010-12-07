Third time's the charm? Colts bring back veteran Rhodes

The Indianapolis Colts have signed former running back Dominic Rhodes, who just finished playing for the UFL's Florida Tuskers.
This will be his third stint with the team. Rhodes, 31, played for the team from 2001-06, helping the team win Super Bowl XLI. He returned for the 2008 season. Rhodes has rushed for 3,114 yards on 777 carries in his NFL career.
The addition of Rhodes comes after running back Mike Hart re-aggravated an ankle injury that will sideline him vs. the Tennessee Titans Thursday. Regular starter Joseph Addai has not played since Oct. 17 because of a neck injury and will also be inactive. Second-year running back Donald Brown likely will start Thursday's game.
The Colts made room for Rhodes by placing Jerraud Powers on injured reserve Tuesday after the cornerback broke his arm vs. the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.
Owner Jim Irsay announced, via Twitter, Tuesday that the team will be without several other starters vs. the Titans. Joining Hart and Addai on the inactive list will be wide receiver Austin Collie and linebacker Clint Session.