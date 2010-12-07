Third time's the charm? Colts bring back veteran Rhodes

Published: Dec 07, 2010 at 07:06 AM

The Indianapolis Colts have signed former running back Dominic Rhodes, who just finished playing for the UFL's Florida Tuskers.

For more on the Indianapolis Colts, check out the latest from our bloggers.

This will be his third stint with the team. Rhodes, 31, played for the team from 2001-06, helping the team win Super Bowl XLI. He returned for the 2008 season. Rhodes has rushed for 3,114 yards on 777 carries in his NFL career.

The addition of Rhodes comes after running back Mike Hart re-aggravated an ankle injury that will sideline him vs. the Tennessee Titans Thursday. Regular starter Joseph Addai has not played since Oct. 17 because of a neck injury and will also be inactive. Second-year running back Donald Brown likely will start Thursday's game.

The Colts made room for Rhodes by placing Jerraud Powers on injured reserve Tuesday after the cornerback broke his arm vs. the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Owner Jim Irsay announced, via Twitter, Tuesday that the team will be without several other starters vs. the Titans. Joining Hart and Addai on the inactive list will be wide receiver Austin Collie and linebacker Clint Session.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

San Francisco 49ers have created win-win situation at quarterback; five make-or-break players in 2021

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains how the 49ers created a win-win situation at the game's most important position. Plus, five make-or-break players and a burgeoning star at tight end.
news

How to play fantasy football: A beginner's guide

If you're reading this, you're likely playing fantasy football for the first time. Or if you've played before and are looking for a little extra guidance, that's fine too. We're here to help you with a simple walkthrough on how to play fantasy football.
news

To further equality, NFL must be transparent in Eugene Chung case

If the NFL is to further its goal of establishing equality, it must be fully transparent in its handling of the Eugene Chung case, writes Jim Trotter.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Thomas Davis talks Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and the evolution of the LB

Three-time Pro Bowl Linebacker & Walter Payton Man of the Year award-winner Thomas Davis joins Michael Robinson & Brian Baldinger.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW