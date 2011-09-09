Third-time offender Jacobs out $20K; Wilkerson docked $10K

Published: Sep 09, 2011 at 01:06 PM

NEW YORK -- New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs was fined $20,000 and Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson $10,000 by the NFL for fighting during the teams' preseason game last month.

The two were ejected after shoving at each other in the second half of the Jets' 17-3 win on Aug. 29.

After the incident, Wilkerson, the Jets' No. 1 draft pick out of Temple, said Jacobs "threw a blow" at him and he retaliated.

"Was it a smart move? No," Wilkerson said. "Do I regret it? No. It's football and I am not going to let somebody try to take advantage of me."

Jacobs has previously been fined $20,000 by the league for yelling at Eagles fans and $10,000 for throwing his helmet in the stands during a game, both last season.

In other news, Chicago Bears safety Wilson Venable said Friday that he will appeal the $20,000 fine he received for a preseason hit on Cleveland Browns wideout Demetrius Williams.

