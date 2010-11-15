Third team's not the charm for Moss

2. Flail with the Chiefs:Fantasy players always love when their guys kick into catch-up mode. It's sometimes challenging to predict when that will happen, and some teams simply fizzle out when they fall too far behind. Few could have foreseen Kansas City falling behind Denver 35-0 in the second quarter of a game that was expected to be a lot closer. Anything can happen in a divisional tilt, though, as was proven in this matchup and the Cowboys-Giants game. Denver unofficially put Kansas City away early, but the Chiefs saved some face by outscoring the Broncos 29-14 the rest of the way. In the process, Matt Cassel enjoyed a career day, throwing for 469 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Cassel has now thrown three or more touchdowns in a game three times this season, so he is capable of delivering some pretty impressive fantasy outings, even when he is not hopelessly playing from behind. Consistency is a big issue, though, as evidenced by the fact he had thrown three touchdown passes in his previous two games. When they are playing their best football, the Chiefs are primarily a running team that does not ask Cassel to shoulder a major offensive load. Such huge statistical performances will be few and far between the rest of the way. Dwayne Bowe's 13 catches were more than twice his previous season high, and he came through with just his second 100-yard game of the year, finishing with 186. Bowe, who scored twice, does have eight touchdowns in his past five games, and that trend is not about to fade away. Bowe is targeted often for scores on play-action passes when the Chiefs are running the ball well, and even when the Chiefs play from behind and other teams know he is getting the ball, Bowe is difficult to defend.