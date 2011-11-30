Third-string QB leads Texans against Falcons

Why to watch
The Texans are down yet another quarterback, with T.J. Yates likely the next man up now. These are two teams that can dominate in the power-run game. The Falcons are in a wild-card hunt; the Texans are trying to hold onto a division lead.
Inside story
Atlanta has been an odd second-half team. They have a minus-59 scoring differential in the third quarter, second-worst in the NFL, and have allowed a league-high 99 points in that quarter. The Falcons have let teams back in games, and if the Texans keep it close enough that they can stay balanced in the run game, this will be an interesting contest.