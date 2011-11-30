Third-string QB leads Texans against Falcons

Published: Nov 30, 2011 at 07:07 AM

Why to watch
The Texans are down yet another quarterback, with T.J. Yates likely the next man up now. These are two teams that can dominate in the power-run game. The Falcons are in a wild-card hunt; the Texans are trying to hold onto a division lead.

Inside story
Atlanta has been an odd second-half team. They have a minus-59 scoring differential in the third quarter, second-worst in the NFL, and have allowed a league-high 99 points in that quarter. The Falcons have let teams back in games, and if the Texans keep it close enough that they can stay balanced in the run game, this will be an interesting contest.

More: Go inside each Week 13 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

CB J.C. Jackson expected to draw free-agent interest from Chargers

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Sunday that he expects the Chargers to be heavily involved in the ﻿J.C. Jackson﻿ sweepstakes. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Sunday, March 13

The New England Patriots are using a second-round restricted free-agent tender on wide receiver ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
news

Panthers, Saints have offered deals for Deshaun Watson, likely to meet with QB soon

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have made trade offers for Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with the Texans QB soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW