Third-round pick Douglas agrees to four-year deal with Falcons

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with third-round draft pick Harry Douglas, a wide receiver from Louisville.
Height: 5-11
Weight: 176
College: Louisville
Experience: Rookie
Douglas had 173 career receptions and 15 touchdown catches at Louisville.
Cooper had three interceptions while starting 15 games for Carolina last season. He also has played for Jacksonville and San Francisco.
The Falcons released four players, including safety Jamal Lewis of Georgia Tech. The team also released offensive tackle Michael Butterworth, defensive end Derrick Jones and offensive lineman Kurt Quarterman.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press