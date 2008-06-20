Third-round pick Douglas agrees to four-year deal with Falcons

Published: Jun 20, 2008 at 01:43 PM

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with third-round draft pick Harry Douglas, a wide receiver from Louisville.

Harry Douglas, WR
Atlanta Falcons

Height: 5-11

Weight: 176

College: Louisville

Experience: Rookie

Douglas had 173 career receptions and 15 touchdown catches at Louisville.

The Falcons also announced the signing of free-agent safety Deke Cooper on Friday.

Cooper had three interceptions while starting 15 games for Carolina last season. He also has played for Jacksonville and San Francisco.

The Falcons released four players, including safety Jamal Lewis of Georgia Tech. The team also released offensive tackle Michael Butterworth, defensive end Derrick Jones and offensive lineman Kurt Quarterman.

