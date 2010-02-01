Think you know everything about XLIV's opponents? Think again

Drew Brees, QB: At 12 years of age, Brees won the Texas state tennis championship for his age group. Brees defeated several prominent present-day tour players to win the title, but gave up tennis to concentrate on football. He was a two-year starter at quarterback for Austin-Westlake High School, posting a 28-0-1 record. In the 1996 state championship, he played at Texas Stadium (the then-home of the Dallas Cowboys). Brees' team scored 48 points in the second half to win 55-13. The star of the opposing team, Abilene Cooper High School, was former Colts RB Dominic Rhodes. Since 2006, Brees and Manning have each passed for 122 touchdowns.