Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 9

Well, Ajayi didn't run for 200 yards this week so obviously he's washed. But seriously, the Dolphins have at least figured out that part of their offense. Miami has rushed for 615 yards over the past three games and Ajayi has solidly grabbed the job of workhorse running back. This is a far cry from Week 1 when Ajayi was left at home and the team gave every indication that they wanted nearly anyone EXCEPT Ajayi to run the football. Fortunately for them (and us), Adam Gase and his coaching staff have come to their senses and clarified the running back situation.