Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 7

The dream of Joe Mixon being a RB1 in 2019 died a few weeks ago. But now, it's hard to even imagine him returning value as a RB4. Entering Sunday, Mixon was the 31st-ranked running back in fantasy and even with a touchdown couldn't break eight fantasy points. There are a confluence of issues working against Mixon right now. The first is a defense that continually puts the offense in a hole, forcing it to be the most pass-heavy attack in the league. The second is an offensive line that is full of holes and not giving Mixon much room when the Bengals actually do run the ball. The third is that Mixon is seeing about six fewer touches per game than he was last season -- although reason No. 3 might be a consequence of reasons No. 1 and 2. The rest of the schedule doesn't have many soft spots. Maybe you can package Mixon in a trade for something of value but at this point, he's barely startable.