Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 7

The most frustrating part of this job is that so many people know how you feel about certain players and go out of their way to try and snag them before you can make a move. Still, Jack Doyle is looking like the second coming of Coby Fleener. He's not the most athletic guy, but he's on the field and making plays while Dwayne Allen continues to struggle with injuries and underperformance. Doyle might not be a weekly start, but he's going to be in the conversation to get a look in your lineups more often than not.