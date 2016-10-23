Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 7

The last two weeks have been a revelation. Not because we didn't believe Ajayi was talented -- he was listed in our Top 50 fantasy players this summer. But Adam Gase seemed determined to not use Ajayi as the team's feature back. When Arian Foster returned, we feared that the Dolphins would regress back to a committee with the veteran in the lead. Yet, after two amazing statistical games -- as well as Ajayi just looking like a true workhorse -- it's apparent that the younger back has strong-armed his way into the job.
This was a weird week for wide receivers. It was one of those weeks when we realize that we don't really know much of anything. Even though the top 10 looked a little different heading into the Sunday night game (thank you, Julio Jones), there were still some head-scratching names in the top 15. Davante Adams? Marquise Goodwin? Russell Shepard? Before you go running to the waiver wire to snatch up one or more of those names, pump the brakes a little bit and let's figure out which guys have staying power.
Did I mention that it was a weird week for fantasy receivers? Here's a partial list of the top flight wideouts who tallied fewer than five fantasy points: Odell Beckham, Jr., Jeremy Maclin, Brandon Marshall, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Allen Robinson. For some of those players, this was merely a speed bump. For others, it's time to be in full-on panic mode.
When we do the full autopsy of Week 7, we'll realize that there was a reason for Amari Cooper's disappearing act. It was the same reason that any number of No. 1 receivers have been ghostly against the Jaguars this season. That reason is Jalen Ramsey. I'd try to name a Titans receiver that should be on alert in Week 8, but ... Titans receivers.
Remember all of the weeping and gnashing of teeth over LeGarrette Blount at his fantasy prospects upon the return of Tom Brady? Turns out, we haven't had all that much to fear so far. Through three games with Brady, there has been enough for both Blount and James White to eat as New England revives its version of Thunder and Lightning. What happens when Dion Lewis is back and ready to go? No idea. But we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. In the meantime, everyone can feast.
First off ... consistency is important, kids. It's that sort of consistency that makes it hard for anyone to trust Matt Jones. It's the reason that Jones ended up on the bench for a portion of Sunday's game against Detroit. It's the reason that fantasy managers will never fully commit to making Jones a regular starter in their fantasy lineups. So when anyone asks why you aren't considering drafing Matt Jones next season, you can cite his consistency.
The most frustrating part of this job is that so many people know how you feel about certain players and go out of their way to try and snag them before you can make a move. Still, Jack Doyle is looking like the second coming of Coby Fleener. He's not the most athletic guy, but he's on the field and making plays while Dwayne Allen continues to struggle with injuries and underperformance. Doyle might not be a weekly start, but he's going to be in the conversation to get a look in your lineups more often than not.
