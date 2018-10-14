Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 6

This is just a reminder about the unpredictability of fantasy football. We can do all of the studying we want, come up with all of the statistical markers we can find and grind all of the tape we can get our hands on ... and sometimes it doesn't matter. Never forget that football -- and by extension, fantasy football -- is a human endeavor that will never be 100 percent predictable. That's why it's fun. That's why we do it. If one or more of these things contributed to you taking an "L" this week, just grin and bear and come back strong next week.