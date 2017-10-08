Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 5

This is why neither the Giants nor fantasy managers relying on the Giants can have nice things. After watching Big Blue's run game flop around like a one-finned dolphin for four weeks, it looked like Wayne Gallman was going to be the catalyst to getting the ground game moving. So once most of us fantasy geeks start to key in on the rookie, who should re-appear but Orleans Darkwa to score the first rushing touchdown by a Giants running back. It wasn't all terrible for Gallman, who had 82 scrimmage yards on 16 touches. Maybe the biggest upside is that with those two playing better football, we won't have to worry about Paul Perkins anymore -- depending on how seriously Darkwa is hurt, obviously.