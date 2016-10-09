Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 5

It's hard to completely understand what the Colts are doing ... besides fall behind and let Andrew Luck throw like a madman to catch up again. Frank Gore isn't the player he used to be, but he's better than the Colts seem to give him credit for. In a matchup like the one Indy faced today against the Bears, there should be no reason why Frank Gore shouldn't get more touches to take the pressure off of Andrew Luck. If the Colts defense can improve (stop laughing), maybe it won't mean so many negative game scripts that cheat Gore out of opportunities.