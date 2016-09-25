Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 3

Life comes at you fast moment of the week: That feeling when you're Golden Tate and not only are you not the Lions' No. 1 wide receiver but low-key you might not even be the No. 2 guy either. Boldin has outproduced Tate this season -- and that's with having a touchdown called back by a penalty. Boldin is getting looks in the red zone and is earning Matthew Stafford's trust. Who knows if the veteran keeps it up, but for the time being he belongs on your roster. Oh ... this makes me think of a new award: The Hoodie, given to the veteran wide receiver who makes the biggest impact. Tweet me and let me know what you think.