Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 15

I've said this before ... if Jameis Winston could limit his turnovers (big if, I know) then he might far and away be the QB1. This week, Winston only threw one interception and didn't lose a fumble while throwing for more than 450 yards for the second straight week. The big winner when it came to Winston's targets was Breshad Perriman, thanks to Mike Evans being missing and Chris Godwin leaving with an apparent hamstring injury. Yes, it was against a bad Lions defense but lest we forget, Perriman was a first-round pick but never found success with the Baltimore Ravens. In Tampa, he's had the benefit of being the Bucs' third receiver and has excelled in the past few weeks as Winston has begun spreading the ball around. With the team's top two receivers likely done for the year, it should mean more opportunity for Perriman. Whether he can find the same type of production when he's the main focus of an opposing defense remains to be seen. At least the upside is that it comes against a suspect Texans defense.