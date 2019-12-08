Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 14

The Taysom Hill plays are certainly very annoying but if you really want something to be mad about in the Saints offense, maybe we should point several fingers in the direction of Alvin Kamara's season-long stat line. In his first two seasons, Kamara scored 31 combined touchdowns. This year, he has two. I'm fond of saying touchdowns are fickle beasts ... but this is ridiculous. It's easy to blame it on Taysom Hill but he has just three carries inside the 10 yard line entering the week. The bigger culprit has been Latavius Murray, who leads the Saints with 13 carries near the end zone. This week, it didn't help that Kamara got stuffed at the goal line only to have Drew Brees take it over on a sneak on the next play. The touches and yards per touch are about where they were last season -- but the touchdown disparity is frightening. A game against the Colts next week doesn't figure to help.