Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 11

It was the height of Seussian nonsense that Hunt had just four carries in the first half. The Chiefs rectified that somewhat by giving him 14 rushing attempts in the second half. Still the Kansas City offense doesn't look anything like the juggernaut that ran over opponents in the first month of the season. The upside is that Hunt put up a decent yardage total (77 scrimmage yards) even if he still hasn't seen the end zone since Week 3. His usage rates have remained steady, which is enough to keep hope alive. But man ... a touchdown every now and then would certainly make it easier to keep the faith.