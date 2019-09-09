Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 1

It was the biggest mystery of the fantasy offseason and the early returns aren't great. The Rams began the game with a pass-heavy script and even when they started running the ball, the snaps and touches were split pretty evenly between Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown -- with the latter getting a goal line carry. Maybe the plan is to keep him fresh until later in the season -- an idea partially backed up by Gurley's higher usage in the second half. But if that happens, the hope will have to be that he continues to be efficient. Nonetheless, the idea that he won't be a workhorse back this season has grown serious legs.