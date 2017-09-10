Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 1

I'm far from ready to say that it's all over for Eddie Lacy ... but he's definitely on the clock. On a day in which Thomas Rawls was inactive and Lacy was facing his former club, the ex-Packer played just seven offensive snaps compared to 15 for C.J. Prosise and 27 for rookie Chris Carson. The Seahawks offensive line was atrocious which isn't the best news for a running back not exactly known for making tacklers miss. There might also have been a little extra motivation for the Packers defense to not be shown up by their former teammate. That doesn't mean that we necessarily have a ton of clarity in the Seattle backfield since there are still three other players there to share snaps and touches. But for the moment, I'm not sure that Lacy is a major threat steal from any of them.