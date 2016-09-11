Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 1

If you didn't have a little fear of Shaun Hill, then you're not human. But plenty of us hoped that Adrian Peterson would do what he always did -- blow through opponents with sheer force of will. That didn't happen on Sunday. Some of that is owed to the general lack-of-threat that is Shaun Hill. Hill was neither great nor awful. He just was. And that wasn't enough. The Titans did everything in their power to silence Peterson and dare the Vikings to win through the air. That wasn't going to happen. This is where Bradford comes in. If he can replicate what Minnesota believed it had with Teddy Bridgewater then all will be right in the purple world.