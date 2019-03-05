Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: The 2019 Combine

This is where we all breathe into a paper bag and remind ourselves that the Combine is just a small part of the overall draft process and frequently doesn't impact scouts' opinions of players. That might not be a good thing for this group of running backs. It was already being considered a lackluster group and the week in Indianapolis didn't change many minds. Alas, all is not lost with this batch of backs. With the role of the position changing and so many teams using multiple backs, there's definitely room for any of the runners in this group to find an offense that fits their skill sets and ultimately make them productive players. In short, what we learned about this year's running backs is that we still need to learn a whole lot more.