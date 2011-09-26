Things go from good to bad in a week for Jets' Cromartie

Last week, Antonio Cromartie was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for recording two interceptions in his team's dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week, the Jets cornerback was burned badly, and injured, " in a 34-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
According to the New York Daily News, Cromartie suffered bruised lungs in the second half Sunday and was taken to Eden Medical Center after the game for a rib injury.
Along with the rest of the Jets defense, Cromartie was burned by speedy Raiders running back Darren McFadden, who rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Cromartie's day got worse when he fumbled a kickoff late in the third quarter. The Raiders recovered at the Jets 12 and eventually scored.
The Daily News also reported that the Jets fear tight end Jeff Cumberland suffered a torn right Achilles. The team announced that he will undergo an MRI on Monday for an ankle injury.