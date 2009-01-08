They meet again: Third Eagles-Giants act will go to the end

None of the Giants' wide receivers, who have dropped 33 passes this season, commands a double team or some form of rolled coverage, but Manning is good at reading the defense and going to the open man. Manning is also one of the better deep-ball throwers in the NFL, as surprising as that might seem. He has connected on 5 of 19 passes over 30 yards in the air, including three touchdowns. He must take a few shots downfield in this game, especially on first downs.