These X-factors could be the difference in the divisional round

Ravens: SS Dawan Landry

The key to the Ravens' defense is built upon the talents of a few stars, but it is the play of their role players that will determine success against the Colts. With FS Ed Reed free to jump routes all over the field, the onus falls to Landry to keep balls from flying over the top of the defense. The fourth-year pro has picked off five passes this season, including one against the Patriots last week, and his ability to read the quarterback's eyes leads to numerous tips and breakups in the back end. If he is able to force Manning to settle for the underneath throws in the passing game, the Ravens will have a chance at keeping the explosive Colts offense in check.