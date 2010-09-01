These steadily building teams now ready to complete the job

Offensively, the missing spokes last season were receiving threats -- especially ones that could stretch the field. That left Chad Ochocinco as the lone option. With Terrell Owens, rookie Jordan Shipley and versatile rookie tight end Jermaine Gresham on board, quarterback Carson Palmer has no excuses. Palmer seemed to plateau last season, but not having the options he has now could have contributed. So might have an offensive line that is very adept at run-blocking but just so-so in pass protection. That could be the case again this season, but with more weapons, getting the ball out of his hands quicker will be much easier for Palmer. If that fails, handing the ball off the Cedric Benson is a nice fall-back option. Actually, it will be Cincinnati's first option because the Bengals like to pound it and Benson is looking even more focused than he did during his bounce-back 2009 season.