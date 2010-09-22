These six 'contending' teams trying to dig out of deep holes

The Giants entered training camp with an optimism stemming from the belief -- hope? -- that their poor showing in 2009, especially on defense, was an aberration. Giants fans hoped they could chalk up one of the highest point totals yielded in team history to a new, and lousy, defensive coordinator. They thought Brandon Jacobs could return to form in 2010 with surgically repaired knees. Preseason games mean little, but they were worrisome, because the Giants seemed deficient in all the same areas they were a year ago. Jacobs has become a distraction, not a comeback story. Now, the Giants enter Week 3 with a win over a Carolina team that could be one of the worst in the league and an embarrassing loss to the Colts in which they failed to compete. The fact that such a thorough humiliation came in Indianapolis, where anyone can lose, is no comfort. The Giants have a lot to prove against Tennessee on Sunday.